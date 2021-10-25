Arizona State Expecting Key Players Back for Washington State Game

Herm Edwards was on on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Monday morning and confirmed that a handful of injured players are expected back.

The Arizona State Sun Devils had a few goals during their bye week, mostly involving tweaking facets of their attack and getting healthy for a big stretch of games to finish the 2021 season.

During a Monday appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Bickley and Marotta, head coach Herm Edwards confirmed the Sun Devils are expecting three key players back from injury for their upcoming home date with Washington State: Defensive backs Chase Lucas and Evan Fields, and receiver Johnny Wilson.

"I think this week was a good week for us (in terms of getting healthy), and going forward in the next couple of days we really got to focus in on Washington State," said Edwards.

Lucas, considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the Pac-12, looks to again make his presence felt on a defensive unit that dearly missed his presence in the loss at Utah.

Lucas, who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility, returned to the Sun Devils for one last season in 2021 and has anchored the side of the ball opposite Jack Jones. Lucas has only two passes defended on the season, although teams have heavily avoided throwing in his direction when healthy.

The presence of Fields on the back end of the defensive backfield should also see ASU get a boost. Fields has 23 tackles this season and has provided a source of veteran leadership for the back end of the Sun Devils defense. Fields is a graduate student who also returned for an extra year of eligibility.

On offense ball, Wilson looks to submerge himself back into a passing attack that couldn't seem to catch momentum against the Utes. Wilson currently has 12 receptions for 154 yards and one receiving touchdown this season.

Arizona State received help during their bye, as the five other teams in the Pac-12 South lost over the weekend, drastically improving the Sun Devils' chances to stay in the hunt for a potential title game appearance.

With key contributors back, the Sun Devils look to finish the season strong, all beginning this Saturday (Oct. 30) against Washington State at Sun Devil Stadium.