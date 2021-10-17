Arizona State Fans React Following Sun Devils Collapse at Utah

    • October 17, 2021
    It's going to be a long two weeks before the Sun Devils play football again.
    Author:

    What a difference two quarters can make.

    The Arizona State Sun Devils were leading 21-7 over the Utah Utes in a pivotal Pac-12 game that carried significant implications. Two quarters separated Arizona State and improving to 6-1, with a very good chance of realistically making a push for an appearance in the conference title game with a victory.

    Then, the Sun Devils took their foot off the gas pedal. 

    Utah ran rampant in the second half, outscoring Arizona State 28-0 to emerge victorious in Salt Lake City with a final score of 35-21. 

    It was a collapse for the ages, acting as arguably the most disappointing loss for Arizona State in quite some time. Everything that could have gone wrong for the Sun Devils came to fruition. 

    Penalties once again haunted Arizona State, as the team tallied a whopping 13 penalties for 115 yards. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked four times and had an unofficial count of five passes dropped on the night. 

    The Utes totaled 455 yards of offense on the night and became the first team to reach over 400 yards on Arizona State's defense all season. 

    It was a dreadful night, and Sun Devil faithful on social media sounded off after a disappointing display from ASU.

    Sun Devil Fans Sound Off

    Even Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham took to Twitter following the game. 

    And it's never good to be lumped into the same group as Arizona.

    The Sun Devils look to regroup and rest, as their next game isn't until October 30 in a home tilt vs Washington State. 

