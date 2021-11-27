Arizona State to Honor 23 Seniors in Final Home Game Against Arizona
Saturday's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats holds special meaning for many people.
Whether it be fans, alumni, players or coaches, a win against their in-state rival would cement their respective place in the rivalry's history while also gaining bragging rights for at least the next year.
However, the game takes on more of a special meaning for 23 senior football players for Arizona State, as they will be playing for the final time at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday.
Senior Sun Devils to be Honored:
Defensive backs Evan Fields, Jack Jones, DeAndre Pierce, Timarcus Davis, Chase Lucas and Vincenzo Granatelli
Linebackers Merlin Robertson, Darien Butler, and Kyle Soelle
Defensive linemen Tyler Johnson, Shannon Forman, Corey Stephens and D.J. Davidson
Offensive linemen Henry Hattis, Kellen Diesch and Jarrett Bell
Running backs Jackson He and Rachaad White
Tight ends Curtis Hodges and John Stivers
Wide Receiver Bryan Thompson
Long Snapper Erik Dickerson
Punter Logan Tyler
The senior class will be honored during a pregame ceremony and joined by their loved ones and Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards.
Many of these seniors haven't experienced a loss to the Wildcats, as Arizona last beat the Sun Devils in 2016. Arizona looks to prevent a five-year winning streak in the Territorial Cup, a first for either side since the Wildcats accomplished such a feat in the 1980s.
The Sun Devils haven't lost to Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium since 2011. Arizona State looks to continue that streak on Saturday.