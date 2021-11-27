Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Arizona State to Honor 23 Seniors in Final Home Game Against Arizona

    The Sun Devils are set to honor a slew of senior football players in their final game at Sun Devil Stadium with a pregame ceremony prior to facing Arizona on Saturday.
    Author:

    Saturday's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats holds special meaning for many people. 

    Whether it be fans, alumni, players or coaches, a win against their in-state rival would cement their respective place in the rivalry's history while also gaining bragging rights for at least the next year. 

    However, the game takes on more of a special meaning for 23 senior football players for Arizona State, as they will be playing for the final time at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday. 

    Senior Sun Devils to be Honored:

    Defensive backs Evan Fields, Jack Jones, DeAndre Pierce, Timarcus Davis, Chase Lucas and Vincenzo Granatelli

    Linebackers Merlin Robertson, Darien Butler, and Kyle Soelle

    Defensive linemen Tyler Johnson, Shannon Forman, Corey Stephens and D.J. Davidson

    Offensive linemen Henry Hattis, Kellen Diesch and Jarrett Bell

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Running backs Jackson He and Rachaad White 

    Tight ends Curtis Hodges and John Stivers

    Wide Receiver Bryan Thompson

    Long Snapper Erik Dickerson

    Punter Logan Tyler

    The senior class will be honored during a pregame ceremony and joined by their loved ones and Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards.

    Many of these seniors haven't experienced a loss to the Wildcats, as Arizona last beat the Sun Devils in 2016. Arizona looks to prevent a five-year winning streak in the Territorial Cup, a first for either side since the Wildcats accomplished such a feat in the 1980s. 

    The Sun Devils haven't lost to Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium since 2011. Arizona State looks to continue that streak on Saturday. 

    Soelle
    Football

    Arizona State to Honor 23 Seniors in Final Home Game Against Arizona

    1 minute ago
    Jayden Daniels TD
    Football

    How to Watch: Arizona State Takes on Arizona in Territorial Cup

    5 minutes ago
    Players Celebrating TD
    Football

    Sun Devils Go Back to Basics With Territorial Cup Uniforms

    9 minutes ago
    Chase Lucas
    Football

    10 Numbers to Know: Arizona State-Arizona

    14 minutes ago
    Jayden Daniels USC
    Football

    Arizona State: Four Story Lines to Watch in Territorial Cup

    19 minutes ago
    Luther Muhammad
    Basketball

    Recap: Sun Devils Close Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament With Loss to Loyola Chicago

    13 hours ago
    DJ Horne
    Basketball

    Quick Recap: Sun Devils Fall to Syracuse in Second Game of Battle 4 Atlantis

    Nov 25, 2021
    Jack Jones OSU
    Football

    Pac-12 Scenarios: Who Can Clinch the North Division This Weekend?

    Nov 25, 2021