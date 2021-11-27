Arizona State to Honor 23 Seniors in Final Home Game Against Arizona

The Sun Devils are set to honor a slew of senior football players in their final game at Sun Devil Stadium with a pregame ceremony prior to facing Arizona on Saturday.

Saturday's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats holds special meaning for many people.

Whether it be fans, alumni, players or coaches, a win against their in-state rival would cement their respective place in the rivalry's history while also gaining bragging rights for at least the next year.

However, the game takes on more of a special meaning for 23 senior football players for Arizona State, as they will be playing for the final time at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday.

Senior Sun Devils to be Honored:

Defensive backs Evan Fields, Jack Jones, DeAndre Pierce, Timarcus Davis, Chase Lucas and Vincenzo Granatelli

Linebackers Merlin Robertson, Darien Butler, and Kyle Soelle

Defensive linemen Tyler Johnson, Shannon Forman, Corey Stephens and D.J. Davidson

Offensive linemen Henry Hattis, Kellen Diesch and Jarrett Bell

Running backs Jackson He and Rachaad White

Tight ends Curtis Hodges and John Stivers

Wide Receiver Bryan Thompson

Long Snapper Erik Dickerson

Punter Logan Tyler

The senior class will be honored during a pregame ceremony and joined by their loved ones and Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards.

Many of these seniors haven't experienced a loss to the Wildcats, as Arizona last beat the Sun Devils in 2016. Arizona looks to prevent a five-year winning streak in the Territorial Cup, a first for either side since the Wildcats accomplished such a feat in the 1980s.

The Sun Devils haven't lost to Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium since 2011. Arizona State looks to continue that streak on Saturday.