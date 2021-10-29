Skip to main content
    How to Watch: Arizona State vs. Washington State

    How to watch, listen and more to Arizona State's home contest against Washington State.
    Author:

    Who: Washington State Cougars (4-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2)
    When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12:00 PM Arizona time
    Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ
    Spread: Arizona State (-16)

    After a break in action, Arizona State is back in action on Halloween weekend (with awesome blackout jerseys) to face Washington State.

    The Sun Devils, looking to officially shake their bad juju off from the loss to Utah, appear primed and ready to rebound in major fashion against the Cougars. 

    ASU also looks to arrive in better health, as Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards confirmed in his Monday press conference that defensive backs Chase Lucas and Evan Fields are expected to be available for Washington State with receiver Johnny Wilson labeled as a game-time decision. 

    Guys such as running back Rachaad White should also benefit from the time off, as he was visibly shaken up through the loss to the Utes two weeks ago. 

    The Cougars stroll into Tempe after suffering their first loss in four games, with just one week removed from their head coach and four assistants being released from the staff. 

    Even with all the negative attention, Washington State put up an outstanding fight against a tough BYU squad before eventually falling by a score of 21-19. 

    The Cougars are out to prove they're still very much the team that defeated schools such as Stanford and Oregon State, while the Sun Devils are ready to show they're indeed the team everybody believes can make a run to the Pac-12 championship game. 

    How to Watch/Listen: Washington State at Arizona State

    How to watch: The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1 with Cory Provus and Mark Helfrich on the call. 

    How to stream: fuboTV (click here for a seven-day free trial)

    How to listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM will carry coverage over the airwaves, with Jeff Munn, Jeff Van Raaphorst and Jordan Simone on the call.

