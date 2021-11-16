Arizona State Legend Curley Culp Announces Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Bout

Arizona State Sun Devils legend Curley Culp announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

It's a sad day for every Arizona State Sun Devil.

On Tuesday, former Arizona State football player Curley Culp announced via his Twitter page that he has stage four pancreatic cancer.

Culp played for Arizona State under legendary head coach Frank Kush, earning All-America honors after playing both on offense and defense prior to heading into the 1968 NFL Draft. Culp also was Arizona State's first NCAA champion as a wrestler, dominating on the mats as well as the gridiron.

Culp played 16 years in the NFL, spending seven years each in Kansas City and Houston. Culp won Super IV with Kansas City, while also making six Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams (one as a first-team member) and snatching NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1975.

Culp amassed 68.5 sacks, forced 14 fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries during his playing days, wreaking havoc on a weekly basis against opposing offenses.

The Sporting News named Culp to the All-Century teams for both Houston and Kansas City.

In 2008, Culp was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame. Culp was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3, 2013.

Culp is originally from Yuma, Ariz.

"The Sun Devils obliterated opposing run games, holding them to just 79.8 yards per game, still one of only three times in ASU history an opponent has averaged less than 100 yards per game," according to Culp's website, CurleyCulp.com.

"Curley was at the center of this dominance from his middle guard position, and his play earned him All-WAC honors and a spot on the All-American Team."

AllSunDevils' thoughts and prayers are with him and the rest of the Culp family.