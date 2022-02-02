Report: Arizona State DC Antonio Pierce Expected to Resign

Pete Thamel reports a fifth Arizona State assistant coach will be on the way out.

Just days after the Arizona State Sun Devils saw four of their assistant coaches depart the program, a fifth looks to be on the way.

On Wednesday, Yahoo!’s Pete Thamel reported Arizona State defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce is expected to resign from his position.

Pierce, according to Thamel, plans to seek NFL opportunities.

Pierce arrived at Arizona State in 2018 as a linebackers coach, gradually working his way up to a full-time defensive coordinator position in 2021.

Pierce also took on recruiting coordinator duties during his time at ASU, and is believed to have played a large role in the NCAA’s current investigation into Arizona State recruiting violations that took place beginning in 2020.

Pierce was retained on the staff through the 2021 season despite the heavy connections to those allegations, while assistant coaches Adam Breneman (tight ends), Chris Hawkins (defensive backs) and Prentice Gill (wide receivers) were all placed on leave prior to the start of the season.

All three were confirmed to have departed the program last Friday when Arizona State announced the promotions of graduate assistant Bobby Wade (wide receivers) and interim tight ends coach Justin Wood.

Offensive coordinator Zak Hill also resigned from his position after reports surfaced of his alleged involvement in the illegal recruiting practices ASU used during that time.

SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman also confirmed the news Wednesday.

Now, Pierce is expected to become the fifth assistant coach to depart Arizona State since the investigation began.

The Sun Devils currently have coaches such as Aaron Fletcher (defensive backs), Marvin Lewis (defensive analyst/special advisor) and Robert Rodriguez (defensive line) on staff.

No immediate candidates to replace Pierce are known at this time.