Arizona State Players, Fans React on Social Media Following Upset Win over UCLA

Let's just say the haters ate some crow when the Sun Devils' victory over the Bruins became official.

The game of football isn't played on paper, and the Arizona State Sun Devils proved exactly that in Saturday night's 42-23 victory over No. 20 UCLA in Pasadena.

It felt as if nobody outside of die-hard fans had given ASU a chance to beat the Bruins. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) had UCLA at a crisp 68% chance to win prior to the game. Even yours truly told the masses to take UCLA -3 and the under of 55.5 in the world of betting, with both picks having gone hilariously wrong.

The Sun Devils walked into the Rose Bowl and appeared as the stronger team for a good majority of the game despite some bumps in the road.

So when Arizona State reached the finish line in their upset victory over the Bruins, they made sure to pull out the receipts.

Arizona State Players React After Beating UCLA

It appears a handful of players had noticed ESPN's College Gameday and their unanimous pick of UCLA to win Saturday.

Others weren't so direct, although they knew what the masses thought of them.

Although Sparky isn't exactly a player, this tweet was too good not to share.

Arizona State Fans React on Social Media

Many fans were happy with the result, and for good cause.

While others aren't quite ready for another trip to the Rose Bowl on January 1.

All in all, most ASU fans thoroughly enjoyed the victory, and that even goes for former players.

Moving to the top of the Pac-12 South standings, Arizona State will host Stanford this coming Friday, Oct. 8.