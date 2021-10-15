Arizona State's Rachaad White Releases First Set of NFT's

The ASU running back is taking full advantage of new NIL laws.

On the field, Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White is an elusive ball-carrier. His ability to make defenders miss, whether it be around or sometimes above you, makes him one of the top running backs in the Pac-12.

When slicing and dicing opposing defenses, White has to be forward-thinking. That mindset has carried White to success off the field as well.

White, partnering with Candy Digital, announced his first ever line of NFT's (Non-fungible token) on Friday.

NFT's have become increasingly popular with the rise of cryptocurrency. Think of NFT's as assets/collectors items that are digital. Many sports highlights and electronic trading cards have become popular through NFT's, but other things such as music and artwork can be bought and sold as well.

If you're curious as to what sort of money is being made with the rise of NFT's, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first ever tweet as an NFT for nearly $3 million.

While White might not quite see that amount of money, it's a smart decision to ride the hot wave of NFT's and capitalize on recent rules that allowed Arizona athletes to profit off of their NIL (Name, Image and Likeness).

White is just one of a handful of college football players with their own exclusive NFT's on Candy Digital, joining athletes such as Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks.

White currently has three NFT's listed:

Rachaad White NFT's

White has an "Epic" card currently up for auction, with the following description:

"The Epic Series is a Single Edition 1 of 1. The winner will receive a fan experience and a signed item from the player. This NFT features a unique hero shot of the player, animated signature, and a neon red finish."

White also has a "rare" NFT, with only 100 produced (all are sold out) for $250 a piece.

"The Rare Series is a Limited Edition 1 of 100 NFTs. Featuring a hero shot of the player, animated signature, and a neon yellow finish. These NFTs will never be recreated," says the description.

Finally, a cheaper "Core" option for $20.21 exists, with 1,920 set to be produced.

"The Core Series is a Limited Edition 1 of 1920 NFTs. Featuring a hero shot of the player and animated details in a neon green finish. These NFTs will never be recreated."

The future is unclear when it comes to how trading cards will be handled, although it will be very hard to put an NFT in the spokes of a bicycle tire.