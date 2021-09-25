Arizona State: 3 Keys to Victory vs Colorado

The Sun Devils need to do these three things in order to emerge victorious on Saturday night.

There's no overstating the importance of what Saturday night holds for the Arizona State Sun Devils. A victory would put the Sun Devils at 1-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time in head coach Herm Edwards' tenure at ASU.

It's especially important to secure a victory and prove to everybody (most importantly, themselves) that the loss at BYU was a mere misstep, and Arizona State is indeed the team everybody believed they would be.

However, that's looking to far into the future. The biggest game for the Sun Devils is indeed the next one, and that's a home matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes. Arizona State currently sit as 14-point favorites, and are highly favored to emerge victorious.

Yet Sun Devil fans know you can't overlook any opponent, and the same goes for a Colorado team that hung with No. 5 Texas A&M just two weeks ago.

How can Arizona State rebound, and how can they do it in a major way?

3 Keys for Victory for Arizona State vs Colorado

You simply can't beat yourself- 16 penalties simply won't cut it. Not if you're the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not if you're Alabama, and especially not if you're Arizona State.

Yet still, the Sun Devils found themselves within one possession deep into the fourth quarter in Provo, a sign that even with so much working against ASU the team was able to remain competitive in a hostile environment.

Four turnovers also doomed Arizona State, especially with the first coming off of the opening kickoff, spotting the Cougars seven points immediately.

It's a simple concept: Don't beat yourself. That goes for any team playing football at any level, let alone a team as talented as ASU.

Get the running game going early- This would especially be helpful if the Sun Devils had the running talents of Chip Trayanum, who has missed the previous two games but could potentially make an appearance vs Colorado.

If Trayanum was unable to go, fellow running back Daniyel Ngata proved himself very worthy of more touches regardless of who is ahead of him. Ngata paced the Sun Devils in rushing last week vs BYU, gaining 82 yards on 8 carries and scoring once in the 27-17 loss.

Ngata's ability to spell Rachaad White and provide a different dynamic to ASU's rushing attack, attacking with a more physical, downhill attitude similar to Trayanum.

The Sun Devils thrive best when ASU has a rushing attack firing on all cylinders. Whether that's through Trayanum or Ngata (along with White, of course), Arizona State should look to control the clock and consistently move the chains through the ground.

Force Colorado to air it out- This is much easier said than done, especially with defensive end Travez Moore now out for the season. However, the Buffaloes offense lives and dies by establishing the run.

Stopping the run on first and second down would put the Buffaloes into obvious passing downs, allowing the Sun Devils' strength of the defense (their secondary) to shine.

This also helps given Colorado's quarterback situation, where starting quarterback Brendon Lewis has not excelled as of late. Talks of back-up Drew Carter taking over at some point in the game doesn't exactly bode well for the overall confidence of the Buffaloes offense, either.

Getting up early and turning the Buffs into a one-dimensional offense and playing catch-up to ASU would create more opportunities for sacks and turnovers, a big key to success for Arizona State in their first two wins of the year.