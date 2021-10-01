Arizona State at UCLA: 10 Fun Facts to Know

Get to know these fun facts before Arizona State takes on UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

When the Arizona State Sun Devils and UCLA Bruins meet this Saturday night, plenty will be on the line for both squads.

Although no team remains undefeated, the winner between ASU-UCLA will advance to the top of the Pac-12 South rankings, effectively controlling their own destiny the rest of the way in their efforts to reach the Pac-12 championship game.

The game, set to kickoff in the Rose Bowl at 7:30 pm Arizona time, offers two prominent quarterbacks within the conference, as UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson and ASU's Jayden Daniels look to elevate their respective offenses in what's sure to be the Pac-12's game of the week.

Ten fun facts, as always provided by ASU's media relations team:

1. The Sun Devils are searching for their first victory in Pasadena since 2015.

2. A win for Arizona State would be the first time ASU started Pac-12 play 2-0 since 2012.

3. In games against FBS competition with only non-garbage time possessions included, the Sun Devils are currently holding opponents to a starting field position of the opponent's own 22.7 yard line; the worst starting field position for opponents in the FBS.

4. The Sun Devils secondary has forced 16 "coverage sacks" (plays where the opposing quarterback had to hold the ball for 3.0 plus seconds or throw it away), good for fourth-most in the nation.

5. ASU cornerback Chase Lucas needs only four tackles to reach 200 in his career (currently at 196).

6. Arizona State's defense has forced 40 turnovers in its last 15 games dating back to 2019, good for the most in the nation over a 15-game span. Even without a takeaway in two games this year, ASU has five more than second-place Iowa.

7. ASU's offensive line has allowed a quarterback pressure on just 15.1 percent of dropbacks this year, the third-lowest tally in the FBS.

8. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels is currently the second-highest graded offensive player overall in the Pac-12 this season (86.1). This makes him the 31st-highest graded player in the nation, regardless of position, and 17th among quarterbacks.

9. Arizona State running back Rachaad White leads the team in both rushing yards (262) and receiving yards (187). He has been a workhorse for ASU, leading all Pac-12 running backs with 76 touches this season (56 rushing, 20 receiving). His 166 total snaps are also tops among Pac-12 running backs.

10. Arizona State has played in 11 total games decided by four points or less since 2018, which is tied for eighth in the FBS in that time and is tops in the Pac-12.

