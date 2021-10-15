5-1 on the field, but 6-0 in the uniform department. Can ASU remain aesthetically undefeated?

The Arizona State Sun Devils saw all maroon for the first time in 2021, defeating Stanford 28-10 and improving to 5-1 on the season.

This week, the Sun Devils travel to Salt Lake City in a highly anticipated matchup with the Utah Utes, who look to overtake Arizona State in the Pac-12 standings with a win on Saturday night.

Arizona State will look to remain undefeated in conference play while furthering the distance between themselves and the rest of the south division.

“Well as I say every time I sit before you, another Pac-12 game anything can happen. That’s what we anticipate this week, we play a tough opponent in Utah. They haven’t lost any conference games in the south, they’re kind of sitting how we’re sitting right now," said head coach Herm Edwards in his opening press conference on Monday.

"Very physical football team, in all three phases of football, they’re very well coached, there’s a blend of young, talented players on both sides. They have some really good running backs, big powerful guys. I think the quarterback is giving them a spark, he does a nice job of running with the ball at times, throwing the ball down the field. Their defense is very stingy with points, they’ve always been really good defensively. They play well in the red zone, well on third down, it’s a tough place to play."

When the Sun Devils take the field for their third road trip of the season, they'll do so in the following threads:

Sun Devils Unveil Road Uniforms for Road Trip to Utah

Initial reaction: These. Are. Amazing. The helmets with the pitchfork and number are nothing short of excellent. The maroon pants with white jerseys truly give the overall uniform something to behold.

Well done again.