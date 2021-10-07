Sun Devils Unveil Special Hispanic Heritage Month Helmets

These helmets are quite the eye-catcher for every ASU fan.

In their first home game for Hispanic Heritage Month, the Arizona State Sun Devils have chosen to pay homage in a special way.

When the Sun Devils unveiled their uniforms for their Week 5 matchup with the Stanford Cardinal, they revealed a special detail on their helmets, most notably the middle stripe.

This, of course, leads us into our weekly uniform piece where we break down uniforms for Arizona State. Heading into their sixth week of the season, the Sun Devils break out another unseen uniform combination.

It's all about maroon this Friday at Sun Devil Stadium.

Helmet: As previously mentioned, the helmet stripe is an homage to Mayan culture with the patterns and glyphs. This is accompanied by a gold pitchfork on the ever-so-clean iridescent maroon/gold helmet with a maroon facemask.

Jersey: Arizona State features a maroon jersey with gold numbers outlined in black, with the Arizona state flag's sunburst faded in the background. Numbers can be found on the side of the jersey.

Pants: The pants complete the all-maroon look, a first for the Sun Devils in two years according to ASU Uniformity. The standard pitchfork on the right side of the player's thigh and "Sun Devils" vertically on the left side in gold.

It's another big game for Arizona State, and aesthetically speaking, the Sun Devils will be ready to go once again.