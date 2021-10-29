Skip to main content
    Sun Devils Unveil Special Uniforms for Blackout vs Washington State

    It will be awfully spooky at Sun Devil Stadium, thanks to Arizona State's special uniforms vs Washington State.
    Author:

    When the Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Washington Cougars, fans will be encouraged to wear black to Sun Devil Stadium. Whether that be for homecoming or Halloween the following day is up for debate. 

    However, what can't be debated is the style in which Arizona State will take the field on Saturday for their first kickoff prior to 7:00 pm all season.

    The Sun Devils opt to join the crown in the effective blackout, donning black jerseys and black pants. 

    The jerseys feature gold numbers with maroon outline, with a blacked-out Arizona state flag sunburst featured on the front of the jersey. Numbers on the shoulders and back are also in gold as well.

    The pants feature "Sun Devils" written vertically in gold along the left leg, with ASU's pitchfork featured on the front right. 

    As for the helmet, Arizona State will be rocking a maroon helmet with a "candy" finish that can also shift to gold, as described by ASU Uniformity. The helmet also features a black facemask.

    A black stripe down the middle is accompanied by gold outlining it, along with a black pitchfork with white speckles in the logo and stripe. 

