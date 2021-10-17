Arizona State-Utah: Pregame Injury Updates

Heading into a pivotal battle with fellow Pac-12 South foe Utah, the Arizona State Sun Devils were hoping for every ounce of help possible given the stakes and hostile environment the team was traveling into.

Key contributors such as safety Evan Fields, cornerback Chase Lucas and receiver Johnny Wilson were set to be game-time decisions for Arizona State. All three were not spotted/dressed with the team during warmups, signaling their status as inactive for action against the Utes.

247 Sports initially reported the absences.

Lucas, dealing with a back injury, did not play in last week's contest vs Stanford. Secondary players such as Jordan Clark and Timarcus Davis are expected to help fill the role opposite of cornerback Jack Jones.

Fields (hamstring) will likely be replaced by Kejuan Markham, who picked off one of three passes last week in the win over Stanford.

Arizona State's depth at receiver will help fill the absence of Wilson, who is also dealing with a hamstring issue. Guys such as Bryan Thompson and Elijah Badger may see extra work.

DevilsDigest also reports defensive lineman Michael Matus, who missed last week, is indeed dressed for tonight's game.