    • October 16, 2021
    Ten Fun Facts: Arizona State-Utah

    Prepare for Arizona State's third road trip of the season with these ten fun facts surrounding the game.
    While fans between Arizona State and Utah will debate on whether or not the two schools share a true rivalry, what can't be ignored are the stakes at hand for each team. 

    The Sun Devils look to maintain pole position in the Pac-12 South, as a win on Saturday night in Salt Lake City would keep ASU as the only team undefeated in conference play. 

    Although the two-loss Utes trail Arizona State, a victory on Saturday night would surely signal better days are indeed here after losing their first two of three games to begin the season. 

    ESPN's FPI gives Utah a 52.8% chance to win the game, while the Sun Devils lead Utah in every major team statistical category on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. 

    Another week in the Pac-12 signals another game with huge implications for the conference's championship game set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3.

    Here's ten fun facts to know ahead of Arizona State's road trip to Utah, most coming courtesy of ASU.

    1. Arizona State leads the all-time series, 22-9, though Utah was won three of the last five in the series. Utah has won 15 of its last 16 home games.

    2. A win would move ASU to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2007, when it was still the Pac-10. 

    3. A win would also qualify the Sun Devils as bowl eligible, the earliest since 2007 as well. 

    4. Quarterback Jayden Daniels needs just 139 passing/rushing yards to surpass 6,000 total offensive yards in his career at Arizona State.

    5. All seven Sun Devil games this season have kicked off after 7 p.m. local time, marking a new program record for consecutive "late" kicks. The 2016 season had 8 straight 5 p.m. or later local kicks, a record for consecutive "night games" (Pac-12 era). 

    6. Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones is allowing just a 46.9 NFL QB rating when he is targeted this season, third among Pac-12 corners and 28th among all FBS corners.

    7. ASU has forced 44 turnovers in its last 17 games dating back to 2019, good for second-most in the nation over an 17-game span (Iowa, 46).

    8. Sun Devils safety Evan Fields needs just three tackles to reach a total of 200 in his career. 

    9. Arizona State leads the Pac-12 in sacks with 21 on the season thus far. Utah has the next highest at 14 sacks. 

    10. ASU's offensive line has allowed a quarterback pressure on just 16.1 percent of dropbacks this year, the third-lowest tally in the FBS.

