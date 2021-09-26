Arizona State Out of AP Top 25 for Second Straight Week

September 26, 2021
Arizona State Out of Top 25 for Second Straight Week

Despite finding the win column again, the Arizona State Sun Devils are still on the outside looking in.
Author:

Following a 35-13 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night, many expected the Arizona State Sun Devils to jump back into the AP's top 25 poll following their one-week absence. 

Those expectations didn't come to fruition. 

The Sun Devils, who climbed as high as No. 19 in the polls this season, find themselves on the outside looking in for the second straight week as an unranked team. 

Ranked teams such as Iowa State (14), Wisconsin (18), North Carolina (21) and Kansas State (25) fell over the weekend, creating plenty of opportunity for Arizona State to become ranked for the fourth time in five weeks. 

ASU gained over 400 yards of offense in its win on Saturday night, along with limiting penalties and having no turnovers for the first time all season. However, a strong home win wasn't enough for voters to put ASU in. 

In fact, the following schools had more votes than the Sun Devils: Texas, Maryland, San Diego State, Boston College, SMU, Kentucky, Iowa State and LSU. Arizona State received 23 votes after Week 4.

The AP top 5:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

UCLA (20) is the only other ranked Pac-12 team heading into Week 5. 

If the Sun Devils hope to find themselves ranked once again, the perfect opportunity exists for them next weekend to upset the Bruins on the road in the Rose Bowl. 

Then, perhaps, pollsters wouldn't be able to ignore a 4-1 ASU team atop the Pac-12 South. 

