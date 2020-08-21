ASU Football: Arizona State Target Cameron Ball Has ASU in his top 5

Friday morning Arizona State defensive line target Cameron Ball released his top 5 schools, and ASU made the cut. The other four schools on the list are Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Tennessee.

"I have a great connection with the whole coaching staff, so it was a must they (ASU) made the top 5." Ball told AllSunDevils.

Ball a 2021 prospect out of Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta Georgia is a two-way lineman but prefers to play defense, "I've had numerous offers from both sides of the ball, but I narrowed my decision down because I want to play defense in college," Ball said, " I enjoy tackling and sacking quarterbacks." he admitted to AllSunDevils.

The 6-5, 300 lb lineman mentioned that at one point, he had 41 offers and that at times the recruiting process can get "overwhelming."

Playing Ball in Georgia, it's a different kind of football, and if he chooses ASU for his final school he could bring that hard nose football he's been playing since freshman year to Tempe,

"You know how Georgia high school is .. it gets real," the 3-star athlete explained, "It molds you. You have no choice but to man up." Ball said.

Two of the main things that Ball is looking for in a school are how comfortable his parents feel about the school, it has to feel like a home away from home, and second, he wants to play right away. He wants to make an impact immediately.

Herm Edwards does not shy away from starting freshmen and is always open about his priority to make the parents feel safe and secure with their child being under his watch. So, ASU could be the perfect fit.