SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballNewsRecruitingBaseball
Search

ASU Football: Arizona State Target Cameron Ball Has ASU in his top 5

Sande Charles

Friday morning Arizona State defensive line target Cameron Ball released his top 5 schools, and ASU made the cut. The other four schools on the list are Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Tennessee.

"I have a great connection with the whole coaching staff, so it was a must they (ASU) made the top 5." Ball told AllSunDevils. 

Ball a 2021 prospect out of Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta Georgia is a two-way lineman but prefers to play defense, "I've had numerous offers from both sides of the ball, but I narrowed my decision down because I want to play defense in college," Ball said, " I enjoy tackling and sacking quarterbacks." he admitted to AllSunDevils. 

The 6-5, 300 lb lineman mentioned that at one point, he had 41 offers and that at times the recruiting process can get "overwhelming." 

Playing Ball in Georgia, it's a different kind of football, and if he chooses ASU for his final school he could bring that hard nose football he's been playing since freshman year to Tempe,

"You know how Georgia high school is .. it gets real," the 3-star athlete explained,  "It molds you. You have no choice but to man up." Ball said.  

Two of the main things that Ball is looking for in a school are how comfortable his parents feel about the school, it has to feel like a home away from home, and second, he wants to play right away. He wants to make an impact immediately. 

Herm Edwards does not shy away from starting freshmen and is always open about his priority to make the parents feel safe and secure with their child being under his watch. So, ASU could be the perfect fit.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: PFF Points Out Flaws in Daniels’ Accuracy, but Disrespects QB with Ranking Outside Top 60

Arizona State's QB Jayden Daniels deserves better than PFF's ranking

Evan Desai

ASU Football: Eno Benjamin- ASU Prepared Him Well for the NFL

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin credits the ASU staff for being NFL ready

alexweiner

ASU Basketball: Holland Woods Eligible to Return

The NCAA granted transfer Holland Woods immediate eligibility at Arizona State

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Eno Benjamin Sees Similarities with Jayden Daniels and Kyler Murray

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin compares working with his two quarterbacks.

alexweiner

ASU Football: AllSunDevils Breaks Down Former Devil Brandon Aiyuk for All49ers Grant Cohn

Five things former Devil Brandon Aiyuk brings to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Marvin Lewis on Fall Football Cancelations

AllSunDevils caught up with Arizona State's Marvin Lewis to chat about the fall season that was canceled.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Brandon Aiyuk's Immediate Impact

Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk may see more playing time due to teammate's injuries

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Former ASU Wide Receiver Makes Good First Impression with the 49ers

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk is already impressing his new team.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Reviewing Former ASU Quarterback Manny Wilkins' Music Album

Former Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins came out with an EP and AllSunDevils wanted to review it and see what Arizona high school football players thought too.

Sande Charles

Fall and Winter Sports in the Spring? Ranking the Most to Least Practical of being Completed

AllSunDevils ranks which sports are most likely to actually happen in Spring of 2021.

AustinGrad

by

Sande Charles