Arizona State Target Devon Jackson Commits to Oregon Ducks

Jackson, a top recruit in the Class of 2022, has finally made his decision.

After the Arizona State Sun Devils garnered their newest commitment in defensive lineman Robby Harrison, the program captured favorable momentum after seeing three de-commitments in their 2022 recruiting class since the month of July.

On Saturday, Arizona State fell just short of capturing lightning in a bottle and swinging the pendulum the other way.

Burke High School (Omaha, Neb.) linebacker Devon Jackson announced his decision to commit to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday via social media. Jackson, widely considered to be the top player in his state without a chosen destination, had Arizona State and Miami in his top-three schools prior to making his decision.

For Oregon, its 2022 class only gets richer with the addition of Jackson, as the Ducks bolster one of the top classes in the country at the moment. Jackson recently took a visit to Oregon last week prior to his commitment after receiving an offer from the Ducks on Aug. 14.

Jackson held offers from 20 different schools, including Auburn, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ole Miss among others.

Arizona State initially offered Jackson on March 31 of 2020.

The Sun Devils still remain with five players in their 2022 class: Syncere Massey, Tevin White, Tristan Dunn, Carter Brown and Robby Harrison. The search continues for their sixth commitment as football season is now in full swing.

Although disappointing, it's still a positive sign for an Arizona State program that could use all the good news in recruiting as possible after recent events on campus. While the Sun Devils continue to focus on winning on the field, the recruiting trail continues to heat up off the field for ASU.