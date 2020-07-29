4-Star athlete Tysheem Johnson out of Philadelphia released his top 7 schools last weekend, and Arizona State University made the cut. The 5-8, 185 lb prospect announced via Twitter, and the list included schools likes Alabama, Stanford, Ole Miss and LSU. Johnson attends Neumann-Goretti high school and is also high school teammates with new ASU commit Eric Gentry. Gentry announced last week he would be committing to ASU.

Johnson is also a candidate for the SI-All American team. SI had this to say about the recruit who is listed as a safety, but ASU is recruiting him as a running back,

"Plays multiple positions with good foot quickness and lower-half coordination. Balanced in his pedal and his solid hip fluidity to flip and transition. Change of direction appears more natural and fluid after he's been on the move. Drives on underneath routes with good angles to ball and man."

With regards to instincts Sports Illustrated scouts had this to say,

"Works with good ball skills on back end with good eyes, feel, anticipation, judgment and assertion in air traffic. Disrupts catch points with physicality more than length. Is reliable to walk into box pre-snap and play as a force-player from the wing/flanks. Also will play the run from depth and meet ball-carriers on second level."

The Herm Train has been speeding fast and furious on the recruiting trail, having landed ten commitments in 11 days. The Devils now have 18 total commits for the 2021 class, and they don't look to be slowing down any time soon.