AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

ASU Football: 4-Star Athlete Tysheem Johnson Has ASU in His Top Seven Schools-Includes Highlights and Evaluations

Sande Charles

4-Star athlete Tysheem Johnson out of Philadelphia released his top 7 schools last weekend, and Arizona State University made the cut. The 5-8, 185 lb prospect announced via Twitter, and the list included schools likes Alabama, Stanford, Ole Miss and LSU. Johnson attends Neumann-Goretti high school and is also high school teammates with new ASU commit Eric Gentry. Gentry announced last week he would be committing to ASU. 

Johnson is also a candidate for the SI-All American team. SI had this to say about the recruit who is listed as a safety, but ASU is recruiting him as a running back,

"Plays multiple positions with good foot quickness and lower-half coordination. Balanced in his pedal and his solid hip fluidity to flip and transition. Change of direction appears more natural and fluid after he's been on the move. Drives on underneath routes with good angles to ball and man."

With regards to instincts Sports Illustrated scouts had this to say, 

"Works with good ball skills on back end with good eyes, feel, anticipation, judgment and assertion in air traffic. Disrupts catch points with physicality more than length. Is reliable to walk into box pre-snap and play as a force-player from the wing/flanks. Also will play the run from depth and meet ball-carriers on second level."

The Herm Train has been speeding fast and furious on the recruiting trail, having landed ten commitments in 11 days. The Devils now have 18 total commits for the 2021 class, and they don't look to be slowing down any time soon. 

 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: College Football Players Opting Out of Season. Could We See Sun Devils Sitting Out?

With the pandemic we are starting to see college football players sit out. Could Arizona State players choose to sit out?

Sande Charles

ASU Basketball: Former Devil James Harden Ready to Chase the Elusive NBA Title as the Season Re-Starts

The NBA season is about to re-start and Former Arizona State Sun Devil James Harden is primed and ready

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Position Depth is Key this Season

The key for this years football program is keeping Arizona State players separated so one group isn't taken out by the pandemic.

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Baseball: Sun Devil Baseball Adds Big Bat in Allbry Major

Arizona State landed transfer Allbry Major who will have an impact in a major way.

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Former Sun Devils Eno Benjamin, Brandon Aiyuk, Amongst Others Embark on their First NFL Training Camps this Week.

NFL camps open up this week and former Arizona State football players get their first taste of what the NFL is like.

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Arizona State Football Recruit Junior Alexander Knew He’d Be a Pac-12 Player, His Coaches Put him on the Right Path

Arizona State commit Junior Alexander grew up watching Pac-12 games and new he wanted to end up there.

alexweiner

ASU News: Arizona State Redshirting Entire Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Teams Due to COVID-19

Arizona State announced today that it will redshirt the entire ASU swim and dive teams due to the corona virus and focus on next season.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: QB Jayden Daniels Named to the Maxwell Award Watch List

Arizona State sophomore QB Jayden Daniels added to yet another pre-season watch list

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Arizona State Lands Four Commitments in One Day

Arizona State football landed four commitments from all over the nation on Thursday

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Get to Know New ASU Commit Marcus Mbow with Highlights and Evaluations

Arizona State football landed another commit today in 3-Star OL Marcus Mbow out of Wisconsin

Sande Charles