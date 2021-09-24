Arizona State: 10 Fun Facts Ahead of Colorado

Don't head into Saturday night's meeting with Colorado without these 10 fun facts.

Pac-12 football is officially here.

The Arizona State Sun Devils play host to the Colorado Buffaloes in what is set to be an exciting matchup as the two programs play their first of many conference games.

Will a 2-1 Sun Devils team bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season? The friendly confines of Sun Devil Stadium should assist in their efforts. Head coach Herm Edwards will be sure have his guys ready to go in an important matchup prior to hitting the road and taking on UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Ten Fun Facts Ahead of Arizona State vs Colorado

(These are directly from the Sun Devil Athletic/Media Relations team, who do a wonderful job of supplying us with information throughout the week.)

1. A victory for Arizona State on Saturday would be the program's first 1-0 start in conference play under head coach Herm Edwards.

2. Quarterback Jayden Daniels needs only 33 scrimmage yards to eclipse the 5,000-yard mark in his career.

3. Arizona State's offensive line has allowed a pressure on just 15.7 percent of quarterback drop-backs this year, the lowest total in the FBS.

4. This will be the second straight normal season ASU has taken on Colorado to kick off Pac-12 play. While ASU is 8-3 in the all-time series against Colorado, the Buffaloes have won three of the last four meetings.

5. Arizona State has rushed for 150 or more yards in eight straight games dating back to 2019. It is the longest such streak since a 12-game span between 1975-76.

6. In their 30-0 loss to Minnesota, the Buffaloes set a Pac-12 record by going scoreless on 20 consecutive possessions.

7. Jayden Daniels has a passer rating of 115.6 in the fourth quarter of games, third-highest among FBS quarterbacks since 2019.

8. Arizona State is one of 10 remaining FBS teams to not allow an opponent play over 40 yards this year. The team has the 17th-fewest 20-plus-yard plays allowed (8) and 13th-fewest 30-plus-yard plays (3).

9. Kyle Soelle is credited with only one missed tackle, tops among Pac-12 linebackers this year.

10. The Sun Devils have held their opponents under 400 yards of total offense in three straight games for the first time since 2014.