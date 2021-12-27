Arizona State: 10 Fun Facts Ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday in the Las Vegas Bowl.

It's officially game week for the Arizona State Sun Devils one final time in 2021, as the Las Vegas Bowl awaits head coach Herm Edwards and Co.

We already know the Sun Devils will be without a few talented players, as running back Rachaad White, linebacker Darien Butler and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas have made the decision to skip Arizona State's bowl game in favor of NFL Draft prep.

However, the Sun Devils are still planning on putting their best foot forward in hopes of squeezing in one final victory before 2021 comes to a close.

In the bright lights of Las Vegas against a formidable opponent in the Wisconsin Badgers, all eyes will be on Arizona State when the team takes the field at Allegiant Stadium.

Thanks to our friends at Arizona State athletics, Here's 10 ASU fun facts ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl: