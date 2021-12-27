Arizona State: 10 Fun Facts Ahead of Las Vegas Bowl
It's officially game week for the Arizona State Sun Devils one final time in 2021, as the Las Vegas Bowl awaits head coach Herm Edwards and Co.
We already know the Sun Devils will be without a few talented players, as running back Rachaad White, linebacker Darien Butler and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas have made the decision to skip Arizona State's bowl game in favor of NFL Draft prep.
However, the Sun Devils are still planning on putting their best foot forward in hopes of squeezing in one final victory before 2021 comes to a close.
In the bright lights of Las Vegas against a formidable opponent in the Wisconsin Badgers, all eyes will be on Arizona State when the team takes the field at Allegiant Stadium.
Thanks to our friends at Arizona State athletics, Here's 10 ASU fun facts ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl:
- ASU has been bowl eligible in nine of the last 10 years (since 2011), excluding the 2020 COVID season.
- Arizona State is one of only 20 Power 5 schools to have reached bowl eligibility in nine of the last 10 years (excluding the 2020 COVID season), a list that includes 2021 Las Vegas Bowl opponent Wisconsin.
- Arizona State has been in four straight bowl games for only the fifth time in program history.
- The Sun Devils have averaged 33.4 points/game over their past seven bowl appearances.
- ASU has scored 30 or more points in 13 bowl games and held opponents to 20 points or less in nine.
- The Sun Devils are 3-2 against teams that were in the Big Ten at the time of the bowl matchup (excluding Rutgers/Nebraska), most recently defeating Purdue 27-23 in the 2004 Sun Bowl.
- Jayden Daniels looks to become only the third quarterback in program history to win two bowl games in his career (Taylor Kelly, 2012-2014 and Danny White, 1973-1974-1975).
- ASU will play their fourth bowl game on Dec. 30, going 2-1 in previous occasions. Most famously, the Sun Devils defeated North Carolina 48-26 in the 1970 Peach Bowl on that date.
- A total of 28 different Sun Devils have earned a bowl-game MVP honor, including current quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was the Offensive MVP of the 2019 Sun Bowl.
- This is ASU's first bowl game against a Big Ten team since 2005.