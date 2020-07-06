Domani Jackson is the second-highest rated cornerback by 247Sports for the 2022 class. The incoming Mater Dei High School junior announced his top-10 school choices via Instagram on Friday, and Arizona State football made the cut.

On Saturday, Jackson showed his festive side for July 4. He tweeted a video of him looking at fireworks and in the bursts of color, appeared school logos, two at a time. It started with Texas and Alabama, went to Michigan and Ohio State, then Clemson and LSU, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma. The final two to appear were Pac-12 teams with USC’s logo on the left and ASU’s pitchfork on the right.

According to Jackson’s Hudl page, he is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. He claims he can run a 4.46 40-yard dash.

Last year, Jackson grabbed one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and deflected nine passes in 13 games, according to Maxpreps. He had two interceptions in seven games as a freshman.

Brandon Huffman from 247Sports evaluated Jackson entering his freshman year:

“Athletic, good-sized cornerback with speed (4.5 forty as a freshman), quickness and explosiveness. Still relatively new to the position, making the transition from receiver, but showed elite level coverage ability, ball skills, play diagnosis, and closing speed. Plays with physicality, can bump and press but also play off and defend the pass. Smooth backpedal and quick hips make him a natural at cornerback. Projects as an immediate Power 5 contributor and potential NFL First Round Pick.”

ASU has done well with bringing in defensive backs from Southern California.

Last year, several of ASU’s starters in the secondary were from the region, and coach Herm Edwards’ staff has hauled in at least one four-star defensive back (247Sports) from Southern California in both 2018 (Aashari Crosswell) and 2019 (Kejuan Markham).

ASU does not have any signed recruits for 2022 yet, but they have made plenty of offers to highly regard cornerbacks. Bobby Taylor, a four-star defensive back recruit, put ASU in his top-12 on Sunday.

Jackson is the highest rated (by 247 Sports) cornerback that ASU has offered a spot to, and his commitment could be something for Sun Devil fans to keep an eye on.

However, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball and Rivals’ FutureCast predict he will end up in Los Angeles with USC. It's still Jackson's decision to make, and if he decides not to go to Tempe, ASU’s logo in the same video as Alabama’s, LSU’s and other college football heavy hitters is a strong endorsement for the program.