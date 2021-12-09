Arizona State Touchdown Underdogs Heading Into Las Vegas Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers are favored by seven points on SI Sportsbook in what should be a fairly competitive game between them and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Arizona State Sun Devils will try to accomplish something they haven't done since 2014: Win nine games.

The only thing standing in their way is a Las Vegas Bowl meeting with the Wisconsin Badgers, a team that has played nearly every strong Big Ten opponent tough (if not defeating them) this season.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Badgers find themselves as seven-point favorites over Arizona State when the two are set to collide at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 30.

In fact, majority of the Pac-12 teams are underdogs in their bowl games, with the only exception being the Oregon State Beavers listed as 7.5-point favorites over Utah State in the LA Bowl.

This will be just the third time all season where Arizona State were listed as underdogs, as the Sun Devils were field goal underdogs at UCLA and one-point dogs to Utah as well.

Arizona State has failed to cover the spread in their last four of six games, only covering against mediocre teams such as Arizona and USC.

As for Wisconsin, the Badgers have also failed to cover the spread in their previous two matchups, despite successfully doing so the prior four games.

The over/under for the game is currently set at 42.5. Wisconsin's over has either hit or pushed in the last four of six games, while Arizona State's under has successfully hit in the last three of five games.