Arizona State Unveils Uniforms for Week 3 Trip to BYU

When it comes to uniform combinations, very few in the country do it better than the Arizona State Sun Devils. With a color palette of black, maroon, gold and white to work with, the program has done a phenomenal job of ensuring the Sun Devils are aesthetically winning on the field.

With a major road game on the slate for ASU, the Sun Devils look to pull out the big guns for their 7:30 p.m. Arizona time kickoff with BYU, set to be televised on ESPN.

Arizona State unveiled its Week 3 uniform combinations here:

Let's break down Arizona State's uniforms for the matchup against the Cougars:

Helmet: The gold helmet returns with a black pitchfork outlined in white. Black facemasks accompany a black stripe down the middle of the helmet, which is also outlined in white.

Jersey: The black jerseys make their first appearance in 2021, with gold numbers thinly outlined in maroon. The center of the jersey features the Arizona state flag sunburst, with the players' respective numbers on the side sleeves. Pac-12 and Adidas patches occupy each side of the chest.

Pants: It doesn't appear anything crazy is happening with the pants, as they're all black with the typical ASU pitchfork on the right thigh of the player. "Sun Devils" are vertically written down the players' left side.

In the video from the school, it appears players will be wearing black/gold accessories such as cleats, gloves and sweatbands.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. For more ASU news visit AllSunDevils.com