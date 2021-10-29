Arizona State vs. Washington State: 10 Fun Facts

The Sun Devils look to improve to 6-2 for their best start through eight games since 2014.

If you haven't heard: Wear black.

The Arizona State Sun Devils return to the field this Saturday to battle Washington State, and will do so with a crowd participating in a blackout during Homecoming weekend.

Arizona State (5-2) looks to rebound in a major way following the team's second disappointing loss of the season, to Utah. The Sun Devils have had plenty of time to mull their wrongs thanks to a bye week between Utah and Washington State.

“We had a lot to do obviously. I think it’s always good to get a bye to really reflect on the things you need to work on offensively, defensively, and special teams. I think we addressed all those situations," head coach Herm Edwards said this week.

"Coaches did a good job of really capitalizing on things we need to improve on for the next five games of the season. I think the players had a good mindset when they came back Sunday. They were well aware of our situation, being a 5-2 football team."

That situation involves the Sun Devils needing to win the rest of their five games and Utah losing at least one more for Arizona State to advance to the Pac-12 title game.

However, the most important game remains the next one, and that's a Washington State team that has won three of their last four games.

Here are some notable facts and milestones to watch for on Saturday, courtesy of ASU Media Relations:

Arizona State vs Washington State: Ten Fun Facts

This will be ASU's first day game of the season. All seven previous Sun Devils games this season have kicked off after 7 p.m. local time, marking a new program record for consecutive "late" kicks. The 2016 season had eight straight 5 p.m. or later local kicks, a record for consecutive "night games" (Pac-12 era).

Darien Butler's three interceptions are the most for an ASU linebacker since Mike Nixon had three in 2009.

The Sun Devils are the only FBS team to not allow a 40-yard play this season. The team has not allowed a 50-yard pass since the Sun Bowl to end 2019.

Against FBS opponents, the Sun Devils pick up at least four yards per play on 70.9 percent of plays (third in the FBS) and gain at least seven yards on 45.5 percent of plays (fifth in the FBS)

Rachaad White has rushed for 26 first downs this season, fourth among Pac-12 backs. However, he has added 12 first downs as a receiver, which is third among all FBS running backs.

Arizona State has a third-down conversion rate of 50.0 against FBS opponents, good for eighth in the country.

D.J. Davidson is the Pac-12’s third-highest graded interior lineman overall (76.7) - 30th in the FBS and the highest graded interior linemen in run defense this year (82.2), which is 11th in the FBS.

Jayden Daniels needs only 21 rushing yards to reach 1,000 in his career (currently at 979).

Rachaad White needs only 97 rushing yards to reach 1,000 in his ASU career (currently at 903).