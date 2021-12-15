Arizona State: Updates on Who's In, Who's Out for Las Vegas Bowl

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards gave updates to media members on Tuesday in regards to who would be in and out of the team's bowl game against Wisconsin.

Heading into the Las Vegas Bowl, there was some mystery regarding who would actually be on the field for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Prior to Tuesday, we only knew of a handful of players that had personally announced the decision to opt out of ASU's final game of the season against Wisconsin.

Defensive back Jack Jones recently made the decision to begin preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Running back Rachaad White took the same route.

However, Edwards revealed the Sun Devils will also be without cornerback Chase Lucas in Las Vegas.

"A couple of guys have opted out – our two corners Chase Lucas and Jack (Jones). Rachaad (White) has obviously opted out. Other than that, I want to say that's it thus far," said Edwards. "When you think about those three guys; they've done a lot to get us in this position.

"I had a good talk with Chase, and I said that I've been here for four years, and he's really helped this program tremendously, and I really appreciate what he's done with us and helped us, so it's all good."

Edwards wasn't willing to rule out running back Chip Trayanum from playing despite his entrance into the transfer portal on Nov. 29.

“Until he’s gone somewhere else, you never know," Edwards said of Trayanum. Edwards also confirmed that starting center Dohnovan West would be out due to recent surgery on his thumb.

Other transfer portal players such as defensive end Jordan Banks, receiver Geordon Porter and safety Cam Phillips aren't likely to play in Las Vegas.

The rest of the roster, including defensive end Tyler Johnson and defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, project to play in Arizona State's bowl game before departing for the NFL.

In that group are also linebackers Kyle Soelle, Darien Butler and Merlin Robertson, who all have eligibility to return for another season.

At least, Edwards believes so.

"Any time you can get some veteran guys back that feel like they might have not had the year that they wanted, they have the option to come back. A lot of these guys are able to come back, which is good," said Edwards.

The Sun Devils will be without a handful of key players in the Las Vegas Bowl, and players will need to step up.

With White and possibly Trayanum out, Arizona State will rely heavily on running back Daniyel Ngata. West will be replaced by right tackle Ben Scott. The absences of Lucas and Jones will be felt, but the Sun Devils feel as if they have adequate replacements in cornerbacks Timarcus Davis and Jordan Clark.

The Sun Devils will take on Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.