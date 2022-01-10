Arizona State WR Lonyatta Alexander Enters Transfer Portal

On Monday, the Sun Devils' receiving corps took another hit when Alexander entered his name into the transfer portal.

On Monday, 247 Sports reported Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander had entered the transfer portal.

Alexander played in just two games in 2021, not recording any official statistics.

Alexander is now the third receiver to depart from Arizona State's receiving corps, joining the likes of Johnny Wilson and Geordon Porter to hit the transfer portal. Alexander is also the 13th Arizona State player to hit the portal since June 2021.

With the return of Jayden Daniels for another season, Arizona State hoped to see growth within their group of young pass-catchers to compliment solidified receivers such as Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton.

Now, Alexander's departure leaves another space open in the depth chart. Expect receivers such as Andre Johnson and Elijah Badger to be more featured moving into 2022.

Alexander departs Arizona State after just one season, preserving his redshirt eligibility since he did not appear in more than four games. Alexander can transfer anywhere and play immediately since this is his first time entering the portal.

Should Alexander have a change of heart, he is able to return to the Sun Devils. However, ASU would not have to honor his scholarship.

Alexander held nearly 20 offers prior to committing to ASU, with programs such as Boise State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon and others showing interest. Eight schools in the Pac-12 initially offered Alexander.