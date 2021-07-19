ASU 2022 WR Target Listed on SI All-American Watch List

SI All-American believes Xayvion Bradshaw to be one of the best slot receivers in the recruiting class of 2022.

As part of an ongoing list of evaluations for the recruiting class of 2022, SI All-American recently released its watch list for slot receivers and return men ahead of the SI99 rankings that marks America's top college football prospects regardless of position.

Xayvion Bradshaw, a 2022 receiver from Bluefield (Va.) Graham and target for Arizona State, landed on the watch list Monday. SI All-American quantified their rankings by using the following criteria:

"In the slot rankings, our staff is looking for the quickest and more precise prospects, with that combination of polish and ability to devastate a secondary while working inside."

Bradshaw, coming in on the watch list at No. 6, had this said about him:

"Bradshaw is one of the most unique skill players in the entire country," said SI All-American. "His film is fantastic and he’s ideally suited for the slot position at the next level.

"Bradshaw is an outstanding all-around athlete that possesses excellent foot quickness and balance, and he looks to have the kind of speed to be impactful vertically and with the ball in his hands. Like many young receivers, he needs to polish up his route -running, but he is dynamic with the ball in his hands and he shows the ability to win contested throws down the field.

"Bradshaw is an electric special-teams weapon that provides big-play ability as a wideout and return man."

Son of former New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw, the 6-foot receiver was offered by Arizona State in May of 2020. Bradshaw currently holds offers from other programs such as Notre Dame, Purdue, West Virginia and more. ASU made Bradshaw's top six, which was released just last week.

The Sun Devils currently have one receiver (Kevin Coleman) committed to the class of 2022.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.