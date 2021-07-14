ASU 2023 Target Jurrion Dickey Shines at RVC Showcase

Dickey, a wide receiver in the 2023 class, is currently expected to make an official visit to Arizona State soon.

It's never too early to get the hype train going. However, that hype train for 2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey might go off the rails by the time he commits.

Dickey, a sophomore at Valley Christian High School in San Jose, Calif., currently has over 10 offers on the table from colleges across the country. Count Arizona State very much in the running, as the Sun Devils are just one of nine teams in the Pac-12 to offer the 6-foot-2 receiver.

Recently, Dickey put his talents on display at the Route vs Coverage (RVC) Showcase, a 7-on-7 football tournament that isn't like an average camp. Players go through a combine-like camp before being drafted onto teams, forcing the players to learn how to play with one another on the fly.

Dickey did more than adapt, according to SI All-American's Matt Solorio:

"San Jose, Calif., wide receiver Jurrion Dickey has officially entered the chat," said Solorio. "Just last weekend, SI All American labeled Dickey a top performer at The Opening in Los Angeles, and his performance at RVC’s Natty was just as impressive.

"From the moment he stepped on the field, Dickey played head and shoulders (literally) above the competition. The 6-foot-2 (and growing), 205-pound 2023 pass-catcher out of Valley Christian High School holds offers from Oregon, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Arizona, and ASU amongst others."

Dickey won his team "The Natty" after this phenomenal grab.

The RVC Showcase offensive MVP caught up with SI All-American after the tournament:

"There were a lot of people I know, so good competition. People bringing good energy, I love that . . . On the field, we all ball out so all that energy goes out. But at the end of the day, we all got love for each other," said Dickey. Dickey told SI All-American he doesn't have any official visits officially scheduled, but he does plan on visiting Arizona State this summer.

Should Dickey continue on his current trajectory, he very well may field offers from any school he desires. With Arizona State's recent track record developing wide receivers, Dickey could keep the Sun Devils in his mind when narrowing down potential schools.

