September 20, 2021
ASU Defensive End Travez Moore Out for Season
Publish date:

The senior defensive end will be out for the remaining schedule of games.
Author:
On Monday, Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards told reporters during his weekly press conference that senior defensive end Travez Moore would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Moore was injured in last Saturday's 27-17 loss at BYU. 

The injury becomes the second season-ending injury for ASU along the defensive line, as Jermayne Lole was deemed out for the season following a tearing of his triceps in mid-August. 

Moore, through nearly three games completed, finishes his 2021 campaign with six tackles, currently one of 12 defensive players to have that number or more for Arizona State. Moore's lone sack on the stat sheet also makes him one of six players for the Sun Devils to register a full sack. 

Moore transferred from LSU following his opt-out of the 2020 season, where he had two appearances for the Tigers. Moore landed at Arizona State and figured to play a prominent role for the Sun Devils, a role the graduate student won't be able to fulfill thanks to his injury. 

Arizona State's defensive line takes yet another hit, and with conference play about to start, the ability to control the trenches for the Sun Devils creates new concerns. Defensive linemen Michael Matus and Tyler Johnson are expected to anchor the defensive end positions moving forward, according to 247 Sports. 

Arizona State is set to take on Colorado for its opening of play in the Pac-12 conference this Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. 

