ASU Football: 2021 OT Armstrong Chooses to Decommit from ASU

On Friday, 2021, Sun Devil offensive tackle commit Charles Armstrong decided to decommit from ASU.

If he decides to commit and sign somewhere else, it’s not the biggest loss for ASU, but he was a commit that certainly fits what ASU was trying to do with the O-line.

The Devils seem to actively be pursuing size on the line, as size seems to be more important now than ever when it comes to college offensive lines.

The linemen on the west coast don’t seem to be as big as they used to be, and all the beefed-up guys up front seem to be coming from the likes of Texas, Georgia, and Florida.

Armstrong, after all, was from Florida. The 6’5,” 270 lb lineman plays at Manatee High School. This was a nice poach for ASU.

There are much fewer huge lineman out here on this side of the country, and the strong offensive line recruiting by Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal is luring the few that there are to Oregon. Cristobal’s offensive line resume as both a player and coach is extensive, and it’s paid off on the recruiting trail.

However, ASU still has some tackles who are blessed with size committed in this class. T Isaiah World is 6’8,” 270 lbs, Marcus Mbow is 6’6,” 305 lbs, and Austin Barry is 6’6,” 260 lbs.

Nobody likes to see a decommitment, and ASU’s class has slipped a bit in comparison to some better classes in the PAC-12 in Oregon, USC, and Cal. They’re still in the recruiting hunt, however, and Armstrong may even be back.

It’s still early, and winning is always the best recruiting tool. If ASU can start out strong this season, he’ll surely be eyeing the Devils yet again.