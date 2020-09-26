ASU Football: AllSunDevils Round Table Pac-12 News Breakdown

Thursday, the news came in that the Pac-12 would play. The vote was unanimous to play. The teams will have a seven-game season in seven weeks starting November 6th after six weeks of training camp and the Championship game will be on December 18th. In the press conference with the media on Friday, there was talk about whether or not the first game would be November 6th or 7th, but nonetheless, that weekend, there will be football. Here are a few points to take away from all of the news.

The conference's current blueprint is to play seven games in seven weeks with full-pad practice expected to begin on October 8th or 9th.

ASU will be playing all five division rivals and one cross-division rival through the first six games. After that, the best team from the South will play the best team from the North, and as for the other ten Pac-12 teams, they will still be playing a seventh game. There is still a question mark as to who will play who or how the seventh game will shake out, but there will be a seventh game for everyone.. (fingers crossed). A lot can change this season, and one outbreak of COVID can put a whole team very behind, which leads us to the CFP.

We still are unsure how the College Football Playoff will work. Even Herm Edwards is unclear on that as well, "we don't know how they're going to do it this year, right?" said Head Coach Herm Edwards. "I think draw has a lot to do it, what your team looks like. Who they've played has a lot to do with it. I mean, this is a unique season."

There is still a lot to figure out, but the fact that sports can and will be coming back is a huge step in the right direction for everyone.