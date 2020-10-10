ASU Football: ASU Given Fourth-Best Odds to Win Pac-12

With exactly one month until Pac-12 football is set to begin play, oddsmakers may not be as high on the Arizona State Sun Devils as others.

On betonline.ag, oddsmakers currently have the Oregon Ducks listed as favorites to win the Pac-12 despite a handful of key players such as offensive tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Thomas Graham opting out of the season. The Ducks currently sit at +150 odds.

Just behind Oregon sits USC at +200, with just the slightest of edges given to Oregon despite sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis returning from a remarkable 2019 season. Oddsmakers believe the race for the Pac-12 title will be a two-horse race, as the third-highest team (Washington) currently sit at +600 odds to take home the crown.

Alas, the Sun Devils, among two other schools (Cal and Utah), were given the fourth-best odds at +900.

Obviously, ASU faithful may not take too kindly to the lack of faith from oddsmakers (or perhaps if you’re truly confident, you may take a trip up to Vegas and take advantage of the higher odds) given the current state of the team. With Herm Edwards at the helm and Jayden Daniels now with a year of starting experience under his belt, the Sun Devils may very well be a dark horse candidate to win the conference.

In order to pay dividends, however, the Sun Devils will have to play through a schedule that features Pac-12 south opponents (USC, UCLA, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona) and one Pac-12 north opponent (Cal) before conference championship week, where ASU will be seeded against another team in the conference.

The rest of the conference’s odds are as followed:

Stanford +1200

UCLA +1200

Washington St +3300

Arizona +10000

Colorado +10000

Oregon State +10000

It’s also notable to point out the Sun Devils are +15000 to win the national championship, 27th-highest in the nation. BetOnline also set ASU’s win total at 4.5 games for the shortened season.