SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU Football: ASU Given Fourth-Best Odds to Win Pac-12

Donnie Druin

With exactly one month until Pac-12 football is set to begin play, oddsmakers may not be as high on the Arizona State Sun Devils as others.

On betonline.ag, oddsmakers currently have the Oregon Ducks listed as favorites to win the Pac-12 despite a handful of key players such as offensive tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Thomas Graham opting out of the season. The Ducks currently sit at +150 odds.

Just behind Oregon sits USC at +200, with just the slightest of edges given to Oregon despite sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis returning from a remarkable 2019 season. Oddsmakers believe the race for the Pac-12 title will be a two-horse race, as the third-highest team (Washington) currently sit at +600 odds to take home the crown.

Alas, the Sun Devils, among two other schools (Cal and Utah), were given the fourth-best odds at +900.

Obviously, ASU faithful may not take too kindly to the lack of faith from oddsmakers (or perhaps if you’re truly confident, you may take a trip up to Vegas and take advantage of the higher odds) given the current state of the team. With Herm Edwards at the helm and Jayden Daniels now with a year of starting experience under his belt, the Sun Devils may very well be a dark horse candidate to win the conference.

In order to pay dividends, however, the Sun Devils will have to play through a schedule that features Pac-12 south opponents (USC, UCLA, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona) and one Pac-12 north opponent (Cal) before conference championship week, where ASU will be seeded against another team in the conference.

The rest of the conference’s odds are as followed:

Stanford +1200

UCLA +1200

Washington St +3300

Arizona +10000

Colorado +10000

Oregon State +10000

It’s also notable to point out the Sun Devils are +15000 to win the national championship, 27th-highest in the nation. BetOnline also set ASU’s win total at 4.5 games for the shortened season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Devils Receiving Votes Again in Poll

Devils get votes

Evan Desai

ASU Football: Arizona Prep Report

AllSunDevils looks closer at the Arizona high school football talent

TrojanAtHeart

by

sgerardi

ASU Football: ASU should Feel Good about Drawing CAL from North Division

Breaking down ASU taking on Cal

AustinGrad

ASU Baseball: Breaking Down Trevor Williams 2020 Performance

Breaking down the former Devils performance

sjcihak

ASU Football: How Did Former Sun Devils Perform In Week 4 Of The NFL Season

Former Devils in the NFL

Millard Thomas

by

miurad

ASU Football: The Importance of Pac-12's Merton Hanks

Merton Hanks spoke to the media about the Pac-12 schedule and much more

AustinGrad

ASU Baseball: Austin Barnes Check-Up

Checking in on former Devil Austin Barnes

sjcihak

ASU Football: Devils NFL Week Four Preview

Previewing former Devils in the NFL

Donnie Druin

ASU Basketball: Free Throws Without the Curtain of Distraction

Arizona State basketball will be without their distraction team this year.

Evan Desai

ASU Basketball: Briann January Narrowly Misses WNBA Finals Opportunity

Former ASU star Briann January misses out on WNBA Finals.

Millard Thomas