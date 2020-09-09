SI.com
AllSunDevils
ASU Football: Cardinals Protect D.J. Foster

sjcihak

Former ASU running back D.J. Foster has become another trivia night answer. The question, who was the first three players ever that the Arizona Cardinals protected on their practice squads? For the first time in NFL history, teams can now protect up to four players on their practice squad rosters from being signed until the Tuesday deadline. Foster was listed along with CB Chris Jones and TE Jordan Thomas.

Foster’s time with the Cardinals has been a rollercoaster since signing with the team from the Patriots practice squad in week 2 of the 2017 season. In 2018, a knee injury caused Foster to miss the entire season and greatly affected his 2019 playing opportunities. 

Foster could play in week one; thanks to the new CBA, two practice squad players a week can be moved onto the game-day roster without being on the 53-man roster. Finding playing time still will be a challenge on offense with stacked depth at running back of Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds, and fellow former devil Eno Benjamin, but Foster could find opportunities again at special teams. If Foster were to be activated on Sunday, he would be ineligible to be called up week 2.

An ASU staple, Foster appeared in all 53 possible games. He is one of three players in ASU history to log 60 or more receptions in consecutive seasons. Foster holds the record with 53 straight games with a reception. He also is one of five players in NCAA history to rush and receive for more than 2,000 yards.

Football

