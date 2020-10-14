ASU Football: Checking In On Former Sun Devils In Week 5 Of The NFL Season

The theme for week 5 of the NFL season was blowouts, with 9 of the 12 games being decided by a touchdown or more. But were there any former Sun Devils getting in on the action? Let’s go around the NFL and find out.

Brandon Aiyuk

A quiet Sunday for Brandon Aiyuk, after scoring a touchdown each of the last two weeks. The San Francisco 49ers were demolished wire-to-wire as the offense never found their footing. But if there was a positive, Aiyuk was still used as the #1 wide receiver. On the day, he finished tied for most receiving yards (44), second-most catches (3), and second for targets (6).

Matt Haack

Haack wasn’t used nearly as much as he might have thought entering the game. The Miami Dolphins offense was so good, Haack only needed to punt twice for a total of 84 yards.

Zane Gonzalez

A perfect day for Gonzalez. He nailed his 47-yard field goal and made all three of his extra-point attempts helping the Arizona Cardinals dismantle the New York Jets.

Damarious Randall

Randall was active this past week for the Seattle Seahawks, but unfortunately, he only came in the game for one snap.

Jamil Douglas

Douglass was active Tuesday night as extra insurance on the offensive line. He did get a chance to play, but only six snaps.

Eno Benjamin

Inactive once again for the Arizona Cardinals.

Kalen Ballage

After being cut by the New York Jets, Ballage has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

N’keal Harry/Lawrence Guy

The New England Patriots game against the Denver Broncos was postponed and moved to week 6.