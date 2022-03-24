ASU Football: Five Thoughts After Five Spring Practices

Heading into spring practice, we knew little of what Thomas wanted to accomplish on the offensive side of the ball. Through five practices, we have a little clearer idea of ASU's offense might look like.

There's been plenty of motion and play-action for the Sun Devils, with some formations involving under center snaps and others ran out of the pistol formation.

There's also rumors of the offense wanting to be more balanced when it came to their rush/pass ratio.

Edwards acknowledged many of ASU's penalties last season came before the play on offense.

"I go back to the non-competitive fouls, those are the ones you can correct. Whether it's movement, whether it's noise, whether it's too many shifts in formations, I don't know," said Edwards.

Well, you can count out the shifts in formations if spring ball has been any indication of what the Sun Devils plan on doing offensively.

When it came to utilizing running backs, the Sun Devils will have talents such as Daniyel Ngata, Xazavian Valladay and Tevin White at their disposal next season. Thomas sounds as if he's planning on utilizing a variety of backs.

"I think you need to have multiple options. Even in the NFL these days, if you have two or three guys that can do it, just from a longevity standpoint, that bodes itself well," said Thomas.

"I mean, it's hard to say you're gonna put all your eggs in one particular guy and then God forbid something happens (where) he's injured or whatever the case may be. So you need to be able to utilize, maybe take some reps, take some hits off of that main guy, your starter, whether there's injury involved or just a maintenance-type situation. The more guys you have, the better off obviously you'll be."

Thomas also admitted he would have to help shape the offense to the strengths of whoever emerges as the starting quarterback.

Combine that with spring installs already being vanilla for the sake of the players grasping it, and it's no surprise we haven't been given a detailed list of differences between Thomas and former offensive coordinator Zak Hill.