ASU Football: Former ASU QB Jack Smith on Transferring

Often times, the road less traveled prevails.

At least that appears to be the case for former Arizona State quarterback Jack Smith, who transferred to Central Washington University just weeks ago. Smith, who has three years of eligibility left thanks to a back injury that kept him sidelined since 2017, believes Central Washington was a match from the start.

“I jumped on a call with Coach Hill about my position when the Pac-12 season had just gotten canceled and he brought up playing at his alma mater, Central,” said Smith in an interview with AllSunDevils.

“He told me that it was a cool little college town and that if I was interested, he would get in touch with them. Obviously, when your coach presents a good option for you, you listen. So I got in touch with Coach Tinker and Coach Fisk, lined up a time for me to come up and throw and see the campus, and from the moment I drove in from Seattle I was all about it because I felt like I was back to my roots.”

Leaving Arizona State for a division two school will certainly carry its risks and rewards, and Smith is prepared for both. Smith told AllSunDevils about three weeks went into the decision to transfer to CWU.

“I made time to go and see the school, meet the coaches, and get a feel of what it would be like to live in Ellensburg. Considering I graduated from ASU and was able to get accepted into the masters of Sports Administration program as a late enrollee at CWU, this decision was not too hard for me,” said Smith.

“Obviously it is tough to leave behind your family and close friendships you have built over the past however many years but being able to start on a masters and joining the team in the fall, opposed to spring, was worth it for me with all of the unknowns regarding COVID and football.”

Smith departs his time as a Sun Devil with just one completed pass of 40 yards. However, the fifth-year quarterback believes he still has a lot left in the tank:

“Ultimately, I want to win a National Championship, be a great leader, and leave some sort of impact on this school. Whether that be a ring, helping a freshman, etc. Post-college, I really have my eyes set on jumping into coaching. It is in my blood. From my time at ASU I learned so much about the game of football by living with lineman, playing a different position for a little, and then jumping on staff as a student coach. If all goes to plan, I will get the opportunity to help a team win even when my playing years are over.”

After spending so much time as a Sun Devil, Smith now departs for a new chapter in his life that will be entirely different from his tenure in Tempe. When asked if he had any messages for Sun Devil nation, Smith didn’t disappoint:

“I wouldn't have done college any differently, I LOVED Arizona State. I had the opportunity to play football, meet new friends, be around my father and his baseball program, and get the full college experience. Arizona State shaped a part of who I am today and who I will be in the future and I am darn proud of it. One thing I want Sun Devil Nation to know is even though I may be a Wildcat at CWU I still have absolutely NO PITTY FOR THE KITTY and will be a Sun Devil for life. Forks Up!”

With the Great Northwest Athletic Conference announcing the postponement of fall football, Smith’s return to the gridiron won’t be until the fall of 2021.