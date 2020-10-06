SI.com
ASU Football: How Did Former Sun Devils Perform In Week 4 Of The NFL Season

Millard Thomas

Week 4 of the NFL season brought the fireworks with 13 teams cracking at least 30 points. We even saw some former Sun Devils get into the endzone this week, so let’s go around the league to see how former Arizona State players performed on Sunday and Monday.

Kalen Ballage

Ballage started the week off with a Thursday night game. Even though Ballage was on the field for seven less snaps than Frank Gore, he had no rushing attempts and finished the day with two catches for 11 yards. To make matters worse, he was released this week by the New York Jets.

Brandon Aiyuk

Week 4 once again proved why Brandon Aiyuk is the ultimate swiss army knife.

He scored the San Francisco 49er’s first touchdown on the day with a 38-yard rush and chipped in another two catches for 18 receiving yards through the air. Aiyuk has been able to show off his versatility and speed the last two weeks, showcasing why he might be the most dynamic receiver out of this year’s draft.

Matt Haack

A quiet day against one of the hottest teams in the Seattle Seahawks. With the Miami Dolphins settling for a lot of field goals, Haack was limited to only one punt on the day which traveled an impressive 51 yards. The turnovers on offense did not help Haack’s situation either.

Damarious Randall

With a banged-up Seahawks secondary, Randall was promoted to the active roster. Unfortunately, he didn’t get much playing time in this one, as he was only on the field for two snaps.

Zane Gonzalez

Gonzalez didn’t get a chance to flash his kicking prowess as the Carolina Panthers defense did a good job of holding the Arizona Cardinals offense in check. He didn’t get any field goal opportunities, but he was 3-of-3 on extra-point attempts.

Lawrence Guy

We say this every week, but Guy had another strong game that won’t be highlighted in the box score. He had three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and played 61% of the snaps. Guy was critical in holding the Kansas City Chiefs to 94 rushing yards on 25 attempts.

N’Keal Harry

Harry finally got in the red zone for his first touchdown of the season. With the New England Patriots trailing 13-3, Jarret Stidham found Harry in the corner of the endzone for a tough snag. On the day, Harry only finished with three catches for 21 yards and the touchdown, but he definitely showed flashes of how his big body can be super effective in the red zone.

Eno Benjamin

Inactive once again.

