ASU Football: Injury Updates on Chip Trayanum, Chase Lucas

Both of the stars were not seen during warmups prior to the game against Colorado.

We now know the status of both running back Chip Trayanum and cornerback Chase Lucas, who were questionable coming into Saturday night's game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Trayanum was not dressed during warmups, and was spotted wearing a walking boot while the Sun Devils went through their pregame stretches. It looks like Trayanum will not be able to go for a third consecutive week following his early exit against Southern Utah.

This paves the way for fellow running back Daniyel Ngata to see more touches behind Rachaad White. Ngata has reached the end zone in all three of ASU's games thus far, and averaged 10 yards per carry last week at BYU.

Cornerback Chase Lucas was not spotted during warmups, as he suffered a hit to the helmet in last week's 27-17 loss in Provo. Cornerbacks Jordan Clark and Tommi Hill will now see more playing time.

The absences (Trayanum, Lucas) are relatively large, although Arizona State is comfortable with the depth behind both players.

There is good news for Sun Devil fans on the injury front, however.

Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson looks like he'll be good to go after warming up with the team. His presence along the defensive front after losing Travez Moore last week will be vital in stopping a run-heavy Buffaloes offense.

Cornerback Timarcus Davis appears to be getting his first taste of action in 2021 after missing the first three games, a much needed boost especially with Lucas missing tonight.

Finally, return man D.J. Taylor will be good to go for Arizona State. Taylor's big-play ability (and ball security) were missed on special teams last week for the Sun Devils.

Some subtractions. Some additions. We'll see what Arizona State does with the equation against Colorado.