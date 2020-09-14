ASU Football: Pac-12 Player Opt-Out Tracker

When the Pac-12 announced it would be canceling Fall football the first reaction was one of sadness, but after the clouds cleared the next thought was what about the upperclassmen? Will they play or will they opt-out and get ready for the NFL draft. So far, we are seeing some answers to this question. The Pac-12 has seen eight total players opt out so far: two from USC, one from Washington, three from Oregon, one from Stanford and one from Cal. Seven of the athletes were all-conference players.

Here are the players opting out.

First up USC:

OT Alijah Vera-Tucker- With Vera-Tucker's decision to opt-out, the Trojans lose their top offensive lineman. Alijah was a Pro Football Focus Third Team All-American and an AP Second-Team All-Pac-12 player in 2019 with high hopes for anchoring USC's offensive line in 2020. This is a major blow to the Trojans offense with experienced depth on the line already a concern at USC. The Oakland, CA product was expected to protect QB Kedon Slovis' blind side in the USC "Pro Raid" offense. The Outland Trophy Watch Lister played in 25 games as a Trojan, starting in 13. Some prognosticators see a Second Round projection for Vera-Tucker in the draft.

DT Jay Tufele- Tufele opts out of the upcoming season and leaves USC after a very successful career. Jay had 41 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 2019 on his way to being an All Pac-12 First Teamer and a Phil Steele All-American Honorable Mention. The Salt Lake City, UT product was expected to be one of the top defensive lineman in the nation with some projecting him as an early Day Two pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Trojans will most likely turn to Senior Brandon Pili to fill the Tufele vacancy on the defensive line.

Washington:

OLB Joe Tryon-Tryon was one of Washington's top defensive players. As a Sophomore with the Huskies last year he was quite productive. He had eight sacks and 12.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in 2020. The 6 foot 5, 262-lb linebacker was named to five preseason watch lists for 2020 and ended 2019 with a second All Pac-12 honors.

Cal:

CB Cam Bynum- Bynum the three-year starter for the Bears started in 38 consecutive games and earned a second-team All Pac-12 selection in 2019. The 6 foot, 200-lb corner was also a leader on the team and a team captain. Last season as a junior, Bynum had 63 tackles and team bests of nine pass breakups and 10 passes defended. He had one interception in 2019 and has five in his Cal career.

Oregon as lost the most talent to the draft:

CB Thomas Graham- The California native started in 39 consecutive games for the Ducks. According to GoDucks.com, he would've entered this season as the FBS active leader in passes defended (40) and pass breakups (32). Also if playing, he would have been one of three returning FBS players with double-digit PBUs in both 2018 and 2019. During his time as a Duck, he had 8 career interceptions which is tied for seven among active FBS players.

CB Deommodore Lenoir- Another California native that chose to be a Duck will be taking his talents to the NFL. In 2019, Lenoir was one of four defensive players to start all 14 games which extended his consecutive starts streak to 27, he was just one of 13 players in the Pac-12 with an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and he made 47 tackles with 32 solo stops and 2.5 for loss.

OL Penei Sewell- Sewell was the first Polynesian, first Sophomore offensive lineman and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy according to GoDucks.com. When Sewell is on the field for the Ducks he makes them better, Oregon is 17-3 over the last two seasons when he is in the starting lineup. NFL teams would love to have this kind of stat on one of their players, over the last two seasons he has allowed just one sack over 1,376 snaps. Most prognosticators see Sewell going in the first few picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stanford:

LT Walker Little- Little is anything, but little. The 6 foot 7, 320- lb lineman landed on seven pre-season watch lists for what would have been the 2020 season. Didn't play in 2019 due to a season-ending injury but many still see him as a late first-round/early Day Two draft selection.