ASU Football: UMass Tight End Kyle Horn off to Tempe as Grad Transfer

Evan Desai

The tight end position is what Arizona State football is best known for.

From Brian Jennings to Todd Heap to Zach Miller, ASU is one of the top tight end schools in college football history.

Recently, however, ASU has really found themselves struggling at the position. To make matters worse, their best tight end from last year, Tommy Hudson, won't be back and is with the Tennessee Titans practice squad right now.

Hudson, however, wasn't very good. His best year was last year, and he only put up 10 catches for 112 yards. Hudson never found the end zone.

ASU will get a boost at the position with the announcement that former University of Massachusetts tight end Kyle Horn will be taking his talents to ASU as a grad transfer.

Horn had better numbers, although it's obviously hard to compare numbers considering the differences in schedules. UMass isn't in a Power Five conference.

Horn put up 15 catches for 197 yards, and a team-high three touchdown catches. The numbers aren't impressive, but he's going into his sixth year (redshirted freshman year in 2015 and tore his ACL in 2016 spring camp). He'll have the experience, which is useful.

He'll have a better quarterback throwing him the ball in Jayden Daniels, and a pro-style offense designed by Zak Hill that features tight ends much more than what ASU has been used to.

ASU needed more depth at a thin position, and they got it. It's unclear as to what the playing time situation will be for the Devils with this new addition, but Horn isn't the type to shy away from competition. After all, he willed himself onto the UMass roster as a walk-on and even was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the best player in the FBS who started his career as a walk-on athlete.

Horn had an opportunity to work out for the Indianapolis Colts a couple of weeks ago, but he is taking the Sun Devil route, a testament to what this program could do for him. As for what he could do for the program is unknown, but he certainly provides experience and potential leadership to a young offense. 

