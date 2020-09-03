SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU Football: New Arizona State OC Zak Hill Unintimidated by the Transition, Loves personnel

Evan Desai

The hiring of Zak Hill as ASU’s new offensive coordinator wasn’t seen as a splash hire.

It wasn’t talked about with intrigue that comes with some more prominent names going to bigger programs. It didn’t make the headlines that Kliff Kingsbury taking the OC job at USC did last year, or when Steve Sarkisian took the OC job at Alabama last year.

Arizona State hiring Zak Hill, who was most recently the OC and QBs coach at Boise State for the last three seasons (co-OC and QBs coach in 2016), had the potential to be a sneaky-good hire for the Devils. However, many speculated that Arizona State bringing in new coordinators on both sides of the ball could be detrimental in keeping the Herm Train rolling.

Hill, however, doesn’t believe in excuses.

“I think there’s a lot of transition all over the country, not just here,” said Hill. “There’s a lot of coaches getting in, a lot of coaches getting out…From our standpoint, Coach Edwards does a great job with the culture, the vibe…The players are bought in; always working out, always at the office.”

Even with the program going through this COVID-19 pandemic, Hill hasn’t had any issues with this transition.

“(The transition’s) been really good. Very, very easy,” said Hill. “From a coaching staff standpoint, it’s been great…Coach Edwards has made that process really easy.”

Edwards was cited as a major reason for his decision to take the job here, as well as always liking the area on recruiting trips and in general, and having a piece like Jayden Daniels to lead the offense with him. He actually fears for other coordinators that will be coming to Tempe, not so much himself.

“Having a quarterback like Jayden makes my job a whole lot easier,” said Hill. “He makes the Defensive Coordinator’s job pretty tough…I’ve always been a big fan of Arizona State, and Coach Edwards. I think having a quarterback like Jayden is a big factor in coming here.”

Hill believes that having spring camp early was crucial.

“We got a chance to play seven practices before this (pandemic), so that was good,” said Hill. “The biggest thing is just the transition of the offense. There’s different terminology, and different operations…Guys are catching on quick and excited about what’s happening.”

Hill was ecstatic about his young group of receivers to go along with proven deep-threat Frank Darby. He likes the potential of his backfield too, where he has a nice resume.

Last season at Boise State, Hill coached up true freshman running back George Holani to a breakout first season for the Broncos. Holani rushed for over 1,000 yards and put up ten total touchdowns.

He has big plans for the running back position again this year. He even specifically raved about 2020 four-star recruits Daniyel Ngata and DeaMonte Trayanum.

“Both these guys are very capable running backs that would be contributing a lot if we were playing right now in the fall,” said Hill. “From a young running backs standpoint, we’re in a good situation.”

The AP Poll didn’t give ASU any love, leaving the Sun Devils unranked in their Preseason Top 25, and the narrative of the PAC-12 South seems to be leaning towards Utah as that number two favorite behind USC.

The new offense has been in question at times, but it could be time to guess again. Another concern was the lack of experience returning to ASU on that offense. Hill, however, doesn’t see youth as a deal-breaker for this team.

“I think it’s always difficult learning a new offense,” said Hill. “Whether they’re young or not, it’s a pro-style offense; there’s a lot to it…I think guys are hungry, trying to make the best of the situation.”

An exciting culture, standout QB, high potential in the skill positions, and a great leader in Herm Edwards has Zak Hill finding himself right at home in Tempe.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Sande Charles
Sande Charles

Editor

I am so excited to see what he is going to do with this offense.. especially with the running backs

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Fantasy Football Outlook- N’Keal Harry

Fantasy Football draft help breaking down former Arizona State Sun Devil N'Keal Harry

Donnie Druin

ASU Basketball: Remy Martin Ranked as 4th Best Returning College Basketball Player

NCAA insider ranked Arizona State's Remy Martin as 4th best returning player.

Millard Thomas

ASU Football: Herm Edwards Giving Players Chance to Register to Vote

Arizona State's Herm Edwards leading his athletes on and off the field

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Fantasy Football Outlook- 49ers Brandon Aiyuk

Where to project former Arizona State Devil Brandon Aiyuk in fantasy football

Donnie Druin

ASU News: Pac-12 Looks to Hire a New Media Consultant per Reports

The Mercury News is reporting that the Pac-12 will hire a new media consultant

sjcihak

ASU Golf: Rahm’s Incredible Shot Inches him Closer to No. 1 Worldwide

Former Arizona State Devil Jon Rahm continues to impress on the PGA Tour

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Former Sun Devil Heads Back to South Beach

Former Arizona State Devil Kalen Ballage heads back to the Dolphins.

Evan Desai

ASU Baseball: Tigers Baseball Report joins AllSunDevils to Discuss Spencer Torkelson

Talking all things former Arizona State Devil Spencer Torkelson with Tigers reporter Genna Rose

Sande Charles

ASU Basketball: Don't Rule Out Basketball In 2020 Just Yet

The Pac-12 and Arizona State could see basketball being playing in 2020

Millard Thomas

ASU Basketball: Luguentz Dort Pun Takes Over the Internet

Twitter and Lu Dort puns were at an all time high this week.

sjcihak