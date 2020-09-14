ASU Football: New DB Coach Chris Hawkins speaks with AllSunDevils

Chris Hawkins grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and attended Rancho Cucamonga High School. He was a 4-star defensive back recruit who had offers to play big-time collegiate football almost anywhere in the country with offers from Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame, ASU, Cal and USC, amongst many more.

The Trojans, just an hour away from his home town and at the time Ed Orgeron, won the recruiting battle. Hawkins landed at USC and was a leader on the team from the start ... but now his loyalty lies with the Devils as he is one of the youngest coaches in college football, as the Defensive Backs Coach. He's not only one of the youngest, but he is also coaching one of his former teammates from USC, Jack Jones.

Hawkins spent one year as a Grad Assistant with USC before accepting the offer from ASU to be a full-time coach and so far, the transition from GA to coach has been a smooth one,

"The biggest transition for me is actually being able to run the room. As a GA, you get to run the room once or twice a year, but now it's actually my room. I get to run it how I want. I get to shape it how I want to shape it."

And shape it is precisely what he's doing. The beauty of it all is that the former college player isn't too far removed from that world. It was only a few short years ago he was competing and playing in the Rose Bowl and winning. He understands what his players are mentally going through with school, with practice, and saying no to parties to focus on the goal. He gets it, and he brings that relatability. Hawkins can use this to his advantage to help his current players be better, but also to assist in recruiting,

"A lot of the kids I recruit, I have been through what you have been through. I was a top recruit. Everything you are going through, I've been through it not too long ago, and I know exactly what you are going through."

Coach Hawkins mentioned that every kid is different, so recruiting is different kid to kid. His way of recruiting is "to be authentic."

The former USC captain credits coaching former teammate Jack Jones to him, actually becoming a better football player, "Its been a really good one for me... It's making me a much better football player. I was Jack's captain, so he respects me."

The ties to USC aren't over just yet, though. Hawkins's brother, Armond Hawkins Jr, works for USC Football as a recruiting liaison, "He's (Armond) trying to make some waves. He's doing a good job, but at the end of the day, I am still the guy. He has to compete with me. I wish him nothing but the best."

A little family rivalry never hurt anyone. It's all fun and games until they step on the field or the recruiting trail.

As for what Coach Hawkins expects from Chase Lucas this year?

"I expect him to be the best corner in the conference. I think he has the experience, the size, the speed, and I think he has the smarts to be the best corner in the conference. With the amount of confidence I have in that kid, it's up to me to instill it in him."

With their new DB coach cheering them on, the sky is the limit not only for them on the field but for Coach Hawkins to learn from the greats like Herm Edwards, Marvin Lewis and Kevin Mawae.

The youth of the program mixed with the wiser, older generations is what keeps the Sun Devils getting better and better just as iron sharpens iron.