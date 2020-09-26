ASU Football: NFL Devils Game Preview

Play in the National Football League is now full-swing, as the highest level of any professional football on the planet heads into week three of action. With no Arizona State Sun Devil football played (yet, that may change very soon), Sun Devil faithful have been relegated to Sundays to see familiar faces in action.

That’s not quite a bad thing, with eight current ASU products on NFL active rosters. With back-to-back first-round picks in the NFL, we may see that number rise within the next few years thanks to the job Herm Edwards has done in the desert thus far.

Focusing on the present, however, let us preview Sun Devils in action for week three:

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX

Breakdown: Aiyuk finally made his NFL debut in week two after sitting out opening day due to hamstring issues. In his first taste of action, Aiyuk reeled in two catches on three targets for 21 yards. Not the worst debut, but definitely room for improvement. This week sees the 49ers traveling to New York to take on an 0-2 Giants team. San Francisco suffered a plethora of injuries last Sunday, including one to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that will keep him out of action this week. With back-up quarterback Nick Mullens ready to handle starting duties this week, many are weary on Aiyuk’s potential impact in just his second week of action. However, with heavy injuries to the 49ers’ running back stable and Deebo Samuel still on injured reserve, Aiyuk again looks to be one of San Francisco’s top receiving targets heading into week three.

N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS

Breakdown: Harry saw a solid 12 targets in Sunday night’s loss to the Seahawks, as quarterback Cam Newton’s reported bond with Harry is now beginning to show on the field. Although earning more playing time than fellow receiver Julian Edelman, Edelman reigns supreme in every major statistical receiving category for New England through the first two weeks. After an 8 reception/72 yard game, how will Harry fare against a Raiders secondary that ranks in the bottom five of the NFL in receiving yards allowed per game? While Newton is unlikely to throw the ball 44 times again, Harry appears to be on the rise and will get another opportunity to showcase his talents against a friendly Raiders pass defense.

Lawrence Guy, DL, New England Patriots



Date: Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS

Breakdown: That’s right! There are other Sun Devils other than Harry and Aiyuk making noise. Week two saw Guy anchor New England’s front seven with two solo tackles and two quarterback hits, tied for a team-high. Guy graded out as New England’s third-highest defensive player last Sunday according to Pro Football Focus. A week three match-up against a Raiders offense that moves the ball fairly well in both facets while protecting quarterback Derek Carr (only three sacks allowed in two games) will provide another test for Guy and the rest of the Patriots’ defensive line.

Kalen Ballage, RB, New York Jets

Date: Sunday, September 27 at 4:05 PM ET on CBS

Breakdown: Following a rookie season that saw Ballage average over five yards per carry, Ballage has yet to see the same impact early in his third season. In his first taste of action with the Jets after signing with the team in free agency, Ballage tallied just eight offensive snaps in which he caught two passes for 12 yards and five yards on his sole rushing attempt. Will he see an uptick in usage after having another week to digest New York’s playbook? With Le’Veon Bell still on injured reserve, Ballage will have to take advantage of any opportunity against a fairly stiff Colts run defense. Jets head coach Adam Gase is familiar with Ballage and likely trusts him, so with expanded knowledge of the system Ballage should see more action this week.

Other Sun Devils in Week Three Action:

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals- The rookie running back has yet to see legitimate playing time thanks in part to a crowded backfield in Arizona. While he remains part of the active roster, Benjamin’s best bet to see the field will be either on special teams or an unfortunate injury to a Cardinals running back.

D.J. Foster, RB, Arizona Cardinals- While Foster hasn’t registered a offensive snap, he has played 19 special teams snaps. Foster at least contributes in that facet, but is unfortunately limited in his chances of seeing any touches on offense.

Matt Haack, P, Miami Dolphins- Haack is no hack when it comes to punting footballs, as his average yards per punt (52.4) ranks top five in the NFL through two weeks. Playing on the Dolphins allows for solid practice, but when called upon, Haack doesn’t miss often.

Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona Cardinals- Gonzalez has been fairly reliable thus far, hitting all three field goals/extra attempts a week after booming a 56-yard field goal. The Cardinals offense has proven lethal, and Gonzalez has definitely reaped the benefits through solid performances.