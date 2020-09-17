ASU Football: Pac-12 Football the Time Is Now

The news came down the line today that the Big Ten would have Fall college football after all. The Pac-12 is now on an island all alone, and it doesn't look good. Two states, California and Oregon, aren't even allowed to practice due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols and to make matters way worse, both California and Oregon are seeing some of the worst wildfires in history. 2020 continues to be one blow after another.

Back to the point, the Pac-12 needs Fall football more than ever now that they are the only ones standing alone. One, people, fans, players, everyone were skeptical of a Spring football season, but now to be the only conference playing in the Spring doesn't make sense. Two, what would they be playing for in the Spring?

After the Big Ten made their announcement, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told the Hotline,

"At this time, our universities in California and Oregon do not have approval from state or local public health officials to start contact practice. We are hopeful that our new daily testing capability can help satisfy public health official approvals in California and Oregon to begin contact practice and competition. We are equally closely monitoring the devastating fires and air quality in our region at this time. We are eager for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play this season, as soon as it can be done safely and in accordance with public health authority approvals."

Not only is the Pac-12 left trying to keep their head above water, but to make matters more confusing, California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to Scott by telling Bay Area News Group, “There is nothing in the state guidelines that denies the Pac-12 from having conference games."

Excuse us, what?!? The whole reason the California teams aren't practicing is due to COVID restrictions. One, for example, is not having groups larger than 12 practice which is pretty hard to do for a football team. Not to mention, Oregon also has practice restrictions right now. Things are not going well. Everyone is starting to panic and point their fingers. It's not pretty, and all people want, all the players want is to play football.

Again, back to the point. Pac-12 needs football. I am not being dramatic when I say they "need" to play football this Fall. I am being 100% real. Some people "need" a coffee when they really don't. This isn't the case. Pac-12, Arizona State needs football to happen in 2020. They can not be the lone conference out, kind of like "out of sight out of mind" and be forgotten and let the Power 5 become the Power 4. The Pac-12 needs football for its coaches, for its school, for its players, for the athletic department and everyone who works so hard, for the fans, for my sanity too. I will admit it. I need it.. I need it more than I need that coffee I mentioned.

UPDATE: The Pac-12 released a statement moments ago saying that Oregon and California Governors will allow practice and competition.