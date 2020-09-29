ASU Football: Recapping Sun Devils Around The NFL In Week 3

Week 3 brought the nail-biters with over half the games being decided by a touchdown or fewer. If you watched the games on Sunday or just checked the box scores, you would have seen some former Sun Devils making big plays in their matchups.

So let's go around the NFL and see how all the former Sun Devils performed in week 3.

Brandon Aiyuk

After struggling in his debut, Aiyuk shined in this one.

The game started with an Aiyuk 3-yard rush, which foreshadowed the kind of day he would have. In the first half, Aiyuk couldn't haul in any of his three targets, and his two rushing attempts went for 12 yards. But in the second half, he hit a switch, bringing in all 5 of his targets for 70 receiving yards. Late in the third quarter, Aiyuk flashed his versatility on an end-around play, turning on the jets for a 19-yard touchdown rush.

Aiyuk finished the day with 101 yards from scrimmage, showing off why he deserved to be drafted in the first round.

N'Keal Harry

With a good matchup against a suspect Las Vegas Raiders secondary, it was running back Rex Burkhead who stole the show, leading all Patriots pass catchers in receptions (7), yards (49), touchdowns (1), and targets (10).

If we are talking strictly wide receivers, Harry led the New England Patriots in targets (4) and receiving yards (34) on just two catches. Newton and Harry struggled to connect, but that was true with everyone. The passing offense looked out of rhythm, but they didn't have to do much as the Patriots rushed for 250 yards.

Hopefully, Harry can get back on track in week four against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lawrence Guy

The box score never does Guy any justice for his impact on the game.

He only had four tackles but created pressure to get a QB hit on Derek Carr. Guy was crucial in slowing down the Raiders offense, even recovering a fumble. Another great showing by the defensive captain.

Zane Gonzalez

Gonzalez was perfect on his lone field-goal attempt, burying a 54-yard bomb. But he only went 2-for-3 on his extra-point attempts. He needs to continue working on his consistency because teams don't like leaving easy points on the board.

Kalen Ballage

The combination of a blowout and a decimated wide receiver group, made Ballage one of the New York Jets' best playmakers.

The Jets were trailing most of the game, so Ballage could only run it twice for 8 yards. But he was super effective in the receiving game, leading the team in catches (5) and finishing second in yards (44).

We'll see how quickly the Jets wide receivers can get healthy before a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. Otherwise, expect to see more Ballage as a primary pass-catching option out of the backfield.

Matt Haack

Haack keeps booming kicks when called upon. He had four punts for 164 yards with two landing inside the 20. The 26-year-old punter has looked great all season with no signs of slowing down.

Eno Benjamin

Inactive for the third straight week.