ASU Football: Recapping Week 7 Sun Devils In The NFL

Week 7 of the NFL season brought great balance when it comes to blowouts and nail biters. Six games were decided by a field goal or less, with another six being decided by 14 or more points. As always, there were a few former Sun Devils getting in on the action, so let’s go around the NFL and see how they performed.

Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk had arguably the best game of his young career so far.

He set new career-highs in catches (6) and yards (115), played the most snaps of any wide receiver on the San Francisco 49ers and was the second-highest graded rookie (89.0) according to PFF. With Deebo Samuel expected to miss some time, Aiyuk’s role should only increase.

Zane Gonzalez

Talk about a primetime player in a primetime matchup. Gonzalez accounted for 13 of the Arizona Cardinals' points by going 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts and making three critical field goals - a 44-yard field goal to send the game to overtime and another one from 49 to win it.

Gonzalez has been money on extra point attempts all season, hitting his last 16.

Lawrence Guy

Guy has been a steady contributor to the New England Patriots defense all season, but his box scores never told the whole story. But things were different Sunday when Guy earned his first sack of the year against the 49ers. Not to mention, he also chipped in four tackles.

N’Keal Harry

Harry didn’t get a chance to make much of an impact in his game as he left early with an injury. He was still able to garner one catch for six yards before exiting.

Jamil Douglas

Douglas didn’t get much opportunity as he only played six snaps on special teams while serving primarily as a back-up offensive lineman.

Damarious Randall

He might not have recorded any stats in the box score, but Randall played 15 snaps defensively for an atrocious Seahawks secondary.