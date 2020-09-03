ASU Football: 2022 Recruiting Pocket Guide Part One
sjcihak
A new wave of talent is headed for ASU; who will be a part of it is still to be determined, but the process of finding out has begun. September 1st began when Division I schools can actively recruit the high school class of 2022. Needless to say, the past 48 hours have been very busy for Head Recruiter Antonio Pierce. Part of ASU’s virtual recruiting has been the Devilish22 hashtag and a video that would make anyone wish they played football in high school.
To become more familiar to who may be representing the maroon and gold, here is who is ASU is targeting so far:
Domani Jackson
5-star Cornerback
6’1” 185 lbs
Hometown: Santa Ana, CA
High School: Mater Dei
Known Universities Interested: 40
Joe Strickland
4-star Strong-Side Defensive End
6’4” 245 lbs
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
High School: Brebeuf Jesuit
Known Universities Interested: 14
Carsen Ryan
4-star Tight-End
6’4” 235 lbs
Hometown: Provo, UT
High School: Timpview
Known Universities Interested: 16
Larry Turner Gooden
4-star Athlete
6’0” 179 lbs
Hometown: Playa Del Rey, CA
High School: St. Bernard
Known Universities Interested: 32
Jaden Mickey
4-star Cornerback
5’11” 165 lbs
Hometown: Corona, CA
High School: Centennial
Known Universities Interested: 13
Gracen Halton
4-star Weak-Side Defensive End
6’4” 250 lbs
Hometown: San Diego, CA
High School: St. Augustine
Known Universities Interested: 16
Wesley Bissainthe
4-star Offensive Lineman
6’1” 195 lbs
Hometown: Miami, FL
High School: Miami Central
Known Universities Interested: 17
Gavin Broscious
3-star Offensive Guard
6’4” 290 lbs
Hometown: Goodyear, AZ
High School: Desert Edge
Known Universities Interested: 6
Thomas Taufui, Jr.
3-star Strong All-Purpose Back
5’9” 170 lbs
Hometown: Menlo Park, CA
High School: Menlo-Atherton
Known Universities Interested: 3
Jonah Coleman
3-star All-Purpose Back
5’9” 180 lbs
Hometown: Stockton, CA
High School: Lincoln
Known Universities Interested: 5
Brandon Rose
3-star Quarterback
6’2” 195 lbs
Hometown: Murrieta, CA
High School: Murrieta Valley
Known Universities Interested: 4
Demetrius Hunter
3-star Center
6’3” 290 lbs
Hometown: Orange, TX
High School: West Orange-Stark
Known Universities Interested: 6
Hassan Mahasin
3-star Athlete
5’10” 175
Hometown: San Mateo, CA
High School: Junipero Serra
Known Universities Interested: 5
Grayson Stovall
3-star Offensive Guard
6’4” 281 lbs
Hometown: Chandler, AZ
High School: Hamilton
Known Universities Interested: 7
Erik Gray
3-star Offensive Guard
6’3” 275 lbs
Hometown: Amarillo, TX
High School: Amarillo
Known Universities Interested: 4
Dylan Lopez
3-star Center
6’2” 275 lbs
Hometown: Moreno Valley, CA
High School: Rancho Verde
Known Universities Interested: 10
Jihad Lateef
3-star Offensive Tackle
6’4” 260 lbs
Hometown: Lubbock, TX
High School: Estacado
Known Universities Interested: 7
Daughtry Richardson
3-star Offensive Tackle
6’5” 265 lbs
Hometown: Miami, FL
High School: Edison
Known Universities Interested: 6
Jadon Scarlett
3-star Defensive Tackle
6’2” 260 lbs
Hometown: Flower Mound, TX
High School: Coram Deo Academy
Known Universities Interested: 9
Cameron Robertson
3-star Weak-Side Defensive End
6’3” 205 lbs
Hometown: Plano, TX
High SchoolJohn Paul II
Known Universities Interested: 10
Junior Taase Faumui
Unranked Offensive Guard
6’5” 330 lbs
Hometown: San Bernardino, CA
High School: Aquinas
Known Universities Interested: 4
Carter Brown
Unranked Kicker
6’1” 185 lbs
Hometown: Pearland, TX
High School: Dawson
Known Universities Interested: 2
Samuel Okunlola
Unranked Strong-Side Defensive End
6’4” 215 lbs
Hometown: Brockton, MA
High School: Thayer Academy
Known Universities Interested: 3
Caden Kitler
Unranked Center
6’3” 290 lbs
Hometown: Plano, TX
High School: John Paul II
Known Universities Interested: 8
Zach Pyron
Unranked Quarterback
6’3” 205 lbs
Hometown: Pinson, AL
High School: Pinson Valley
Known Universities Interested: 9