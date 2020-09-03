ASU Football: 2022 Recruiting Pocket Guide Part One

A new wave of talent is headed for ASU; who will be a part of it is still to be determined, but the process of finding out has begun. September 1st began when Division I schools can actively recruit the high school class of 2022. Needless to say, the past 48 hours have been very busy for Head Recruiter Antonio Pierce. Part of ASU’s virtual recruiting has been the Devilish22 hashtag and a video that would make anyone wish they played football in high school.

To become more familiar to who may be representing the maroon and gold, here is who is ASU is targeting so far:

Domani Jackson

5-star Cornerback

6’1” 185 lbs

Hometown: Santa Ana, CA

High School: Mater Dei

Known Universities Interested: 40

Joe Strickland

4-star Strong-Side Defensive End

6’4” 245 lbs

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

High School: Brebeuf Jesuit

Known Universities Interested: 14

Carsen Ryan

4-star Tight-End

6’4” 235 lbs

Hometown: Provo, UT

High School: Timpview

Known Universities Interested: 16

Larry Turner Gooden

4-star Athlete

6’0” 179 lbs

Hometown: Playa Del Rey, CA

High School: St. Bernard

Known Universities Interested: 32

Jaden Mickey

4-star Cornerback

5’11” 165 lbs

Hometown: Corona, CA

High School: Centennial

Known Universities Interested: 13

Gracen Halton

4-star Weak-Side Defensive End

6’4” 250 lbs

Hometown: San Diego, CA

High School: St. Augustine

Known Universities Interested: 16

Wesley Bissainthe

4-star Offensive Lineman

6’1” 195 lbs

Hometown: Miami, FL

High School: Miami Central

Known Universities Interested: 17

Gavin Broscious

3-star Offensive Guard

6’4” 290 lbs

Hometown: Goodyear, AZ

High School: Desert Edge

Known Universities Interested: 6

Thomas Taufui, Jr.

3-star Strong All-Purpose Back

5’9” 170 lbs

Hometown: Menlo Park, CA

High School: Menlo-Atherton

Known Universities Interested: 3

Jonah Coleman

3-star All-Purpose Back

5’9” 180 lbs

Hometown: Stockton, CA

High School: Lincoln

Known Universities Interested: 5

Brandon Rose

3-star Quarterback

6’2” 195 lbs

Hometown: Murrieta, CA

High School: Murrieta Valley

Known Universities Interested: 4

Demetrius Hunter

3-star Center

6’3” 290 lbs

Hometown: Orange, TX

High School: West Orange-Stark

Known Universities Interested: 6

Hassan Mahasin

3-star Athlete

5’10” 175

Hometown: San Mateo, CA

High School: Junipero Serra

Known Universities Interested: 5

Grayson Stovall

3-star Offensive Guard

6’4” 281 lbs

Hometown: Chandler, AZ

High School: Hamilton

Known Universities Interested: 7

Erik Gray

3-star Offensive Guard

6’3” 275 lbs

Hometown: Amarillo, TX

High School: Amarillo

Known Universities Interested: 4

Dylan Lopez

3-star Center

6’2” 275 lbs

Hometown: Moreno Valley, CA

High School: Rancho Verde

Known Universities Interested: 10

Jihad Lateef

3-star Offensive Tackle

6’4” 260 lbs

Hometown: Lubbock, TX

High School: Estacado

Known Universities Interested: 7

Daughtry Richardson

3-star Offensive Tackle

6’5” 265 lbs

Hometown: Miami, FL

High School: Edison

Known Universities Interested: 6

Jadon Scarlett

3-star Defensive Tackle

6’2” 260 lbs

Hometown: Flower Mound, TX

High School: Coram Deo Academy

Known Universities Interested: 9

Cameron Robertson

3-star Weak-Side Defensive End

6’3” 205 lbs

Hometown: Plano, TX

High SchoolJohn Paul II

Known Universities Interested: 10

Junior Taase Faumui

Unranked Offensive Guard

6’5” 330 lbs

Hometown: San Bernardino, CA

High School: Aquinas

Known Universities Interested: 4

Carter Brown

Unranked Kicker

6’1” 185 lbs

Hometown: Pearland, TX

High School: Dawson

Known Universities Interested: 2

Samuel Okunlola

Unranked Strong-Side Defensive End

6’4” 215 lbs

Hometown: Brockton, MA

High School: Thayer Academy

Known Universities Interested: 3

Caden Kitler

Unranked Center

6’3” 290 lbs

Hometown: Plano, TX

High School: John Paul II

Known Universities Interested: 8

Zach Pyron

Unranked Quarterback

6’3” 205 lbs

Hometown: Pinson, AL

High School: Pinson Valley

Known Universities Interested: 9