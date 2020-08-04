AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

ASU Football: Sun Devils Have Landed in the Top 25 with the 2021 Recruiting Class

Donnie Druin

While collegiate football activity has been put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Arizona State football staff have spent the better part of the summer blazing the recruiting trail. Recruiting is a grind that never stops, as the Sun Devils already have 275 offers for the class of 2022 and 66 offers for the class of 2023 (ASU has 322 offers for the 2021 class).

After the commitment of four-star cornerback Isaiah Johnson, the Sun Devils have successfully crept their way into the top 25 recruiting class rankings for 2021, as ASU currently sits at no. 24 in the 247sports composite rankings. Johnson became the second four-star prospect to commit to the Sun Devils, following in the footsteps of Tommi Hill’s commitment in July.

Of course, there’s plenty of time for those rankings to change (for better or worse) with national signing day still months away. However, the relentless effort by the Sun Devils appears to be paying off as ASU looks to eventually secure a second straight top 25 class, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the 2015-2016 seasons.

Yet the Sun Devils still have work to do to maintain their spot in the rankings, with three-star players such as safety Krew Jackson and defensive end Shawn Williams favored to also commit to Arizona State according to 247’s crystal ball predictions by insiders/analysts. When it comes to four-star athlete Tysheem Johnson, ASU still appears to be in the picture despite Ole Miss being pegged as the favorites to land the Philadelphia, PA product.

The 2021 class looks to be mostly filled already, with little change to the current class expected between now and a national signing day that’s currently set for February 3, 2021. Including the commitment of long-snapper John Ferlmann, the Sun Devils currently have 20 commits for next year’s class. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Arizona State Adds Top-Tier 2021 Cornerback Isaiah Johnson

Arizona State football lands 4-Star Isaiah Johnson late Monday night

alexweiner

ASU Football: Arizona Varsity's Chilly Takes Us Through Some In-State Athletes Arizona State Should Have on Their Radar

Recruiting in your backyard can be tough, but here are some names Arizona State should be all in on.

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: The Arizona State Sun Devils Land Their 2nd In-State Commitment for the Class of 2021

Arizona State football lands Boulder Creek's John Ferlmann

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Pac-12 Players #WeAreUnited Movement Includes ASU Lineman Cody Shear

Pac-12 players including Arizona State lineman Cody Shear part of the #WeAreUnitedMovement

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Five Takeaways from Pac-12 Schedule and Protocols Reveal

Here are 5 takeaways from Arizona State football and the Pac-12's schedule release

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Get to Know ASU Commit Austin Barry-"Like it Was Meant to Be Since Freshman Year"

Arizona State commit Austin Barry breaks down why he wanted to play for Herm Edwards

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Dominate the State- A Look into Recruiting in ASU's Very Own Backyard

Arizona State fans and alumni hope that ASU will dominate the state in recruiting here soon.

Donnie Druin

by

TrojanAtHeart

ASU Football: Jayden Daniels Named to a Third PreSeason Watch List: The Manning Award

Arizona State's Jayden Daniels named to a third preseason list: The Manning Award Watch List

Sande Charles

by

alexweiner

ASU Football: All49ers Publisher Grant Cohn Discusses Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk and How He Fits in with the 49ers

Former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk starts his NFL journey this week and 49ers reporter, Grant Cohn breaks it down for us.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: College Football Players Opting Out of Season. Could We See Sun Devils Sitting Out?

With the pandemic we are starting to see college football players sit out. Could Arizona State players choose to sit out?

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles