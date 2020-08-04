ASU Football: Sun Devils Have Landed in the Top 25 with the 2021 Recruiting Class

While collegiate football activity has been put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Arizona State football staff have spent the better part of the summer blazing the recruiting trail. Recruiting is a grind that never stops, as the Sun Devils already have 275 offers for the class of 2022 and 66 offers for the class of 2023 (ASU has 322 offers for the 2021 class).

After the commitment of four-star cornerback Isaiah Johnson, the Sun Devils have successfully crept their way into the top 25 recruiting class rankings for 2021, as ASU currently sits at no. 24 in the 247sports composite rankings. Johnson became the second four-star prospect to commit to the Sun Devils, following in the footsteps of Tommi Hill’s commitment in July.

Of course, there’s plenty of time for those rankings to change (for better or worse) with national signing day still months away. However, the relentless effort by the Sun Devils appears to be paying off as ASU looks to eventually secure a second straight top 25 class, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the 2015-2016 seasons.

Yet the Sun Devils still have work to do to maintain their spot in the rankings, with three-star players such as safety Krew Jackson and defensive end Shawn Williams favored to also commit to Arizona State according to 247’s crystal ball predictions by insiders/analysts. When it comes to four-star athlete Tysheem Johnson, ASU still appears to be in the picture despite Ole Miss being pegged as the favorites to land the Philadelphia, PA product.

The 2021 class looks to be mostly filled already, with little change to the current class expected between now and a national signing day that’s currently set for February 3, 2021. Including the commitment of long-snapper John Ferlmann, the Sun Devils currently have 20 commits for next year’s class.