ASU Football: Talented Freshmen Receivers Enter Tempe

Arizona State has an extremely talented group of incoming freshmen wide receivers at Herm Edwards' disposal. With Kyle Williams and Brandon Aiyuk now gone, the Sun Devils will need a few of their new targets to step up in order to help out Jayden Daniels and company.

ASU's highly anticipated 2020 class of pass-catchers includes Johnny Wilson, LV Bunkley-Shelton, Elijhah Badger and Chad Johnson Jr. All four of these players are from California and made their way out East to the desert. "The four freshman we have coming in right now are going to make our receivers group complete and they all have a bright future ahead of themselves," said ASU receivers coach Derek Hagan. So let's learn some more about what these incoming freshmen have to offer in Tempe.

Chad Johnson Jr.

We start with Chad Johnson Jr., who is the son of former NFL player Chad Johnson (OchoCinco) and committed to ASU back on October 29th of 2018. During his senior season at Cathedral high school in Los Angeles, Johnson finished with 51 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson has the quickness and top-tier footwork needed for receivers to create separation, and he excelled at just that. Johnson also has elite athleticism and solid size for a receiver, standing at 6-foot-1. With his father being a former NFL great, this freshman holds a lot of upside and has great knowledge of this game. That, paired with his route-running, will make him a player to watch over the next several years.

Elijhah Badger

The Sacramento, California native Elijhah Badger, has untapped athleticism. His speed and acceleration set him apart from the rest of his class, as he holds value as a kick and punt returner, as well as playing any of the three wide receiver positions on offense. He was a top-200 overall prospect by every recruiting service and top-20 in the state of California. Badger had 79 receptions for 1386 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 target finished 19th in the state of California in yards last year and scored 46 total touchdowns as a receiver and return specialist in his previous two seasons with the team. Watch for Badger's explosiveness, as he's very similar to Frank Darby.

LV Bunkley-Shelton

LV Bunkley-Shelton holds incredible versatility, as he started on offense and defense during his 30-game high school career at Junipero Serra high school. During his junior and senior year, the Gardena, California native tallied 132 catches for 1642 yards and six touchdowns on offense, while recording 76 tackles, six interceptions and seven pass breakups in the secondary on defense. LV's football IQ is extremely high, and he's great at reading defenses and understanding offensive schemes. That, paired with his outstanding route-running, made him a highly sought-after recruit. . Look for him to try and secure a lot of playing time at the slot receiver position.

Johnny Wilson

Probably the best prospect of the bunch, Johnny Wilson originally committed to Pac-12 foe Oregon, before reversing that decision to bring his talents to ASU and Tempe. Wilson is a giant, standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 220 pounds. His strong hands and big body makes him an immediate red zone threat for the Sun Devils. Wilson has just enough speed to stay at wide receiver, especially with his box-out ability and absurd catch radius. Wilson is considered a top-100 prospect by all of the recruiting outlets, while ESPN ranks him as the 8th-best receiver and 62nd overall recruit in the 2020 class. Wilson only played three full seasons through his junior year, producing over 2400 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns for Calabasas high school. Wilson's smooth route-running and jump-ball ability make him a perfect possession receiver for the Sun Devils. His frame also gives him the ability to break tackles, as well as giving him the opportunity to play tight end at times once he develops.

These four freshmen give Arizona State some of the best young offensive weapons in the country. The potential for all of these players are through the roof, and they may have the chance to show Sun Devil nation this fall. According to Hagan, they all have the opportunity to get on the field. "They know they got to compete every day because as of now, nobody has a starting spot. Whoever does the right things in practice will be the ones to be out there on the field on a daily basis."